Samsung is expanding its Android tablet lineup yet again with a new model called the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. It launched in Europe and India earlier this year, and it goes up for pre-order in the US on August 5th for $530 and up.
With a 2560 x 1600 pixel LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE would be considered a mid-range device if it were a smartphone. But instead it’s a 12.4 inch Android tablet that’s a bit on the pricey side… although still cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ that were released earlier this year.
And Samsung’s new tablet does have a few special features including 25W fast charging, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and a Samsung S-Pen that comes with the tablet.
The tablet is also available in WiFi-only or 5G versions (the 5G model starts at $670 and will be available from AT&T and Verizon at launch, and it’s heading soon to T-Mobile, US Cellular, and other wireless carriers).
Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new Galaxy Tab S7 FE:
|Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G
|Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi
|Dimensions
|7.28 x 11.21 x 0.25″
|7.28 x 11.21 x 0.25″
|Weight
|1.34 lb
|1.34 lb
|Display
|12.4,” 2560 x 1600 (WQXGA), TFT LCD
|12.4,” 2560 x 1600 (WQXGA), TFT LCD
|OS
|Android 11.0
|Android 11.0
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Octa Core
(2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz)
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 788G
Octa Core
(2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz)
|Color and Design
|Mystic Black
|Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Light Green, Mystic Light Pink,
|Materials
|Metal Unibody
|Metal Unibody
|Memory and Storage
|4GB + 64GB (Internal), microSD up to 1TB (External)
|4GB + 64GB (Internal), microSD up to 1TB (External)
|Camera
|8MP AF (Rear), 5MP (Front)
|8MP AF (Rear), 5MP (Front)
|Sound
|2-Speaker, Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos
|2-Speaker, Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos
|Connectivity
|5G*
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 + 5GHz, Bluetooth v5.0
*5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations. Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 + 5GHz, Bluetooth v5.0
|Battery
|Li-Ion 10,090mAh,
|Li-Ion 10,090mAh,
|Charging
|25W Fast charging (wired)
|25W Fast charging (wired)
|Input/Output
|S Pen (in-box), Type C USB 3.2 Gen1 (DP Out)
|S Pen (in-box), Type C USB 3.2 Gen1 (DP Out)
|Accessories
|Book Cover, Keyboard Book Cover
|Book Cover, Keyboard Book Cover
And here’s how the tablet stacks up against Samsung’s other S7 series models:
|Galaxy Tab S7 FE
|Galaxy Tab S7
|Galaxy Tab S7+
|Display
|12.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel LCD
|11 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel LTPS
|12.4 inch, 2800x 1752 pixel AMOLED
|CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 650
|RAM/Storage
|4GB/64GB
microSD (up to 1TB)
|6GB/128GB
8GB/256GB
microSD (up to 1TB)
|6GB/128GB
8GB/256GB
microSD (up to 1TB)
|Rear camera(s)
|8MP
|13MP + 5MP
|13MP + 5MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|8MP
|8MP
|Battery
|10,900 mAh
|8,000 mAh
|10,900 mAh
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Optional 4G/5G
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Optional 4G/5G
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Optional 4G/5G
|Ports
|USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
|USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
|USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
|S-Pen support?
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Book Cover Keyboard support?
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Fingerprint reader?
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Dimensions
|284.8 x 185 x 6.3mm
|253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3mm
|185 x 285 x 5.7mm
|Weight
|608 grams
|498 grams
|575 grams
|Price
|$530 and up
|$650 and up
|$850 and up