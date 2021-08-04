Samsung is expanding its Android tablet lineup yet again with a new model called the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. It launched in Europe and India earlier this year, and it goes up for pre-order in the US on August 5th for $530 and up.

With a 2560 x 1600 pixel LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE would be considered a mid-range device if it were a smartphone. But instead it’s a 12.4 inch Android tablet that’s a bit on the pricey side… although still cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ that were released earlier this year.

And Samsung’s new tablet does have a few special features including 25W fast charging, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and a Samsung S-Pen that comes with the tablet.

The tablet is also available in WiFi-only or 5G versions (the 5G model starts at $670 and will be available from AT&T and Verizon at launch, and it’s heading soon to T-Mobile, US Cellular, and other wireless carriers).

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new Galaxy Tab S7 FE:

 Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5GGalaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi
Dimensions 7.28 x 11.21 x 0.25″7.28 x 11.21 x 0.25″
Weight1.34 lb1.34 lb
Display12.4,” 2560 x 1600 (WQXGA), TFT LCD12.4,” 2560 x 1600 (WQXGA), TFT LCD
OSAndroid 11.0Android 11.0
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Octa Core
(2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz)		Qualcomm Snapdragon 788G
Octa Core
(2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz)
Color and DesignMystic BlackMystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Light Green, Mystic Light Pink,
MaterialsMetal UnibodyMetal Unibody
Memory and Storage4GB + 64GB (Internal), microSD up to 1TB (External)4GB + 64GB (Internal), microSD up to 1TB (External)
Camera8MP AF (Rear), 5MP (Front)8MP AF (Rear), 5MP (Front)
Sound2-Speaker, Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos2-Speaker, Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos
Connectivity5G*
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 + 5GHz, Bluetooth v5.0
*5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations. Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.		802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 + 5GHz, Bluetooth v5.0
BatteryLi-Ion 10,090mAh,Li-Ion 10,090mAh,
Charging25W Fast charging (wired)25W Fast charging (wired)
Input/OutputS Pen (in-box), Type C USB 3.2 Gen1 (DP Out)S Pen (in-box), Type C USB 3.2 Gen1 (DP Out)
AccessoriesBook Cover, Keyboard Book CoverBook Cover, Keyboard Book Cover

And here’s how the tablet stacks up against Samsung’s other S7 series models:

Galaxy Tab S7 FEGalaxy Tab S7Galaxy Tab S7+
Display12.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel LCD11 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel LTPS12.4 inch, 2800x  1752 pixel AMOLED
CPUQualcomm Snapdragon 750GQualcomm Snapdragon 865+Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
GPUAdreno 619Adreno 650Adreno 650
RAM/Storage4GB/64GB
microSD (up to 1TB)		6GB/128GB
8GB/256GB
microSD (up to 1TB)		6GB/128GB
8GB/256GB
microSD (up to 1TB)
Rear camera(s)8MP13MP + 5MP13MP + 5MP
Front camera5MP8MP8MP
Battery10,900 mAh8,000 mAh10,900 mAh
WirelessWiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Optional 4G/5G		WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Optional 4G/5G		WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Optional 4G/5G
PortsUSB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-CUSB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-CUSB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
S-Pen support?YesYesYes
Book Cover Keyboard support?YesYesYes
Fingerprint reader?NoYesYes
Dimensions284.8 x 185 x 6.3mm253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3mm185 x 285 x 5.7mm
Weight608 grams498 grams575 grams
Price$530 and up$650 and up$850 and up

