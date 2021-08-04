Samsung is expanding its Android tablet lineup yet again with a new model called the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. It launched in Europe and India earlier this year, and it goes up for pre-order in the US on August 5th for $530 and up.

With a 2560 x 1600 pixel LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE would be considered a mid-range device if it were a smartphone. But instead it’s a 12.4 inch Android tablet that’s a bit on the pricey side… although still cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ that were released earlier this year.

And Samsung’s new tablet does have a few special features including 25W fast charging, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and a Samsung S-Pen that comes with the tablet.

The tablet is also available in WiFi-only or 5G versions (the 5G model starts at $670 and will be available from AT&T and Verizon at launch, and it’s heading soon to T-Mobile, US Cellular, and other wireless carriers).

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new Galaxy Tab S7 FE:

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi Dimensions 7.28 x 11.21 x 0.25″ 7.28 x 11.21 x 0.25″ Weight 1.34 lb 1.34 lb Display 12.4,” 2560 x 1600 (WQXGA), TFT LCD 12.4,” 2560 x 1600 (WQXGA), TFT LCD OS Android 11.0 Android 11.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Octa Core

(2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz) Qualcomm Snapdragon 788G

Octa Core

(2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz) Color and Design Mystic Black Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Light Green, Mystic Light Pink, Materials Metal Unibody Metal Unibody Memory and Storage 4GB + 64GB (Internal), microSD up to 1TB (External) 4GB + 64GB (Internal), microSD up to 1TB (External) Camera 8MP AF (Rear), 5MP (Front) 8MP AF (Rear), 5MP (Front) Sound 2-Speaker, Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos 2-Speaker, Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 5G*

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 + 5GHz, Bluetooth v5.0

*5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations. Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 + 5GHz, Bluetooth v5.0 Battery Li-Ion 10,090mAh, Li-Ion 10,090mAh, Charging 25W Fast charging (wired) 25W Fast charging (wired) Input/Output S Pen (in-box), Type C USB 3.2 Gen1 (DP Out) S Pen (in-box), Type C USB 3.2 Gen1 (DP Out) Accessories Book Cover, Keyboard Book Cover Book Cover, Keyboard Book Cover

And here’s how the tablet stacks up against Samsung’s other S7 series models:

Galaxy Tab S7 FE Galaxy Tab S7 Galaxy Tab S7+ Display 12.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel LCD 11 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel LTPS 12.4 inch, 2800x 1752 pixel AMOLED CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ GPU Adreno 619 Adreno 650 Adreno 650 RAM/Storage 4GB/64GB

microSD (up to 1TB) 6GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

microSD (up to 1TB) 6GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

microSD (up to 1TB) Rear camera(s) 8MP 13MP + 5MP 13MP + 5MP Front camera 5MP 8MP 8MP Battery 10,900 mAh 8,000 mAh 10,900 mAh Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

Optional 4G/5G WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

Optional 4G/5G WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

Optional 4G/5G Ports USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C S-Pen support? Yes Yes Yes Book Cover Keyboard support? Yes Yes Yes Fingerprint reader? No Yes Yes Dimensions 284.8 x 185 x 6.3mm 253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3mm 185 x 285 x 5.7mm Weight 608 grams 498 grams 575 grams Price $530 and up $650 and up $850 and up

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

