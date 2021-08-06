The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is a 3.2 pound notebook with a 14 inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core processor, and a starting price of $300 for a WiFi-only model. But one of the things that makes Samsung’s new Chromebook stand out is that it’s also available with 4G LTE, making it one of the few Chromebooks available with support for mobile data.

When the Galaxy Chromebook Go first went on sale in July, only the WiFi-only version was available. But now you can pre-order the 4G LTE model from AT&T for $350.

Customers can also (sort of) save some money thanks to AT&T’s installment plan. Add a new line to an eligible AT&T postpaid wireless plan for $10 per month or more and you can pay for the Chromebook Go with 24 monthly payments of $4.86 (which means you end up spending less than $117 on the hardware over the course of two years).

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go with 4G LTE will be available from att.com on August 13, no pre-orders required anymore. And it’ll be available in select stores starting August 27.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the Galaxy Chromebook Go:

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go
Display14 inch, 1366 x 768
ProcessorIntel Celeron N4500
6W
2-cores / 2 -thread
1.1 GHz base freq
2.8 GHz Burst freq
Intel UHD graphics (350 – 750 MHz)
RAM4GB LPDDR4X
Storage32GB eMMC
WirelessWiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
4G LTE (some models)
Battery42.3 Wh
Charging45W USB Type-C charger
Ports2 x USB Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
Speakers 2 x 1.5W
Camera720p
Dimensions327.1 x 225.6 x 15.9
12.9″ x 8.9″ x 0.6″
Weight1.45 kg
3.2 pounds
Price$300 (WiFi-Only)
$350 (AT&T 4G LTE)

