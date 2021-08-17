The Google Pixel 5a is making headlines because the Pixel A series has a well-earned reputation for offering solid features and software at reasonable prices. But with both the specs and prices starting to tick upward, Samsung would like to remind you that Google isn’t the only company making mid-range phones.

Samsung’s new Galaxy A52s 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 6.5 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It will be available in select markets starting this month with prices starting at £409 ($562).

The phone is an upgraded version of the original Galaxy A52, which launched earlier this year. That model has a Snapdragon 720G processor and lacks support for 5G networks, topping out at 4G LTE.

The Galaxy A52s 5G features a 4,500 mAh battery and support for 25W fast wired charging, a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 1TB, and four rear cameras:

64MP primary with optical image stabilization

12MP ultra-wide (123 degrees)

5MP telephoto

5MP macro

There’s also a 32MP front-facing camera, an in-display fingerprint reader, a USB Type-C port, NFC support for use with Samsung Pay, and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

