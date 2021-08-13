Xiaomi offshoot Redmi had a winner on its hands last year with the Redmi 9. The budget-friendly phone punched above its weight and a potential publishing slip-up may have revealed that its successor will carry on that tradition.

For a short time today, the Xiaomi blog displayed an announcement that revealed the Redmi 10. Based on the specifications that were posted it will be a substantial upgrade — starting with the new MediaTek Helio G88 processor. It’s an octa-core chip featuring a pair of Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs running at up to 2GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 CPUs. For gaming, the chipset comes with Arm Mali-G52 MC2 clocked at 1GHz.

On the GPU side, the Helio G88 packs a Mali-G52 MC2 clocked at 1GHz. It provides the graphical muscle that lets the Redmi 10’s 6.5-inch, 2400 x 1080 90Hz display shine.

Xiaomi will offer the Redmi 10 in three configurations. On the entry level it will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The middle tier bumps storage up to 128GB and the top-end model complements that storage boost with 6GB of RAM.

One of the knocks against the Redmi 9 was its camera array, which underwhelmed especially in low-light conditions. It’s impossible to say if the Redmi 10 can do better without seeing some sample images, but it looks like Xiaomi has improved the hardware. The primary shooter has been upgraded to a 50MP sensor. It’s teamed up with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor.

The Redmi 10 is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It can also recharge your other USB devices at up to 9W — and accept your old headphones via a 3.5mm jack.

All in all, it looks like a solid option for fans of midrange and budget smartphones. We’ll just have to wait for Xiaomi to announce it on purpose and fill in the rest of the blanks, like pricing and availability.

via xda-developers

