Amazon stopped selling Kindle eReaders with 9.7 inch displays years ago, instead focusing on the 6 inch Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite and 7 inch Kindle Oasis.

But while Amazon dominates the eReader space, there are other companies continue to produce eReaders in a range of sizes. And one of those companies is bringing back the 9.7 inch screen size with its next model. The new PocketBook InkPad Lite is coming this fall, and it could be priced at under $300.

Official pricing for the US and Europe hasn’t been announced yet, but the PocketBook Russia website shows a price of 19,999 rubles, or about $275 US. While that would make it pricier than a Kindle Oasis or Kobo Forma, it’s still less than you’d pay for most eReaders with larger displays.

Unfortunately PocketBook also seems to be using a fairly old, low-quality display for this model. It may be bigger than most other popular eReaders, but with a 1200 x 825 pixel E Ink Carta display, the InkPad Lite only packs 150 pixels per inch. The entry-level Kindle eReader, by comparison, has a 167 ppi display.

The PocketBook InkPad Lite also has just a 1 GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and a 2,200 mAh battery. But it does at least have a microSD reader, a USB-C port, and a front-lit display with support for adjustable color temperature.

It also has page turn buttons on one side of the screen, as well as a touchscreen display.

The InkPad Lite measures 236.2 x 173 x 7.9mm (9.3″ x 6.8″ x 0.3″) and weighs 369 grams (13 ounces). It has a plastic body, but the screen is covered by glass and surrounded by a metal frame.

PocketBook’s new 9.7 inch eReader supports WiFi 4, but seems to lack Bluetooth support and has no support for audiobooks or music playback. It does support 19 different eBook formats and 4 image formats, and in addition to eBooks, it has a handful of applications include a web browser, RSS reader, calculator, notes app, and Soduku and Chess. There’s also Dropbox support.

via The eBook Reader and MobileRead

