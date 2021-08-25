OpenShot is a free and open source, cross-platform video editor available for Linux, Mac, and Windows computers. Under development for more than a decade, the latest version brings a lot of new features.

Some of the most noteworthy changes in OpenShot 2.6.0 are the new audio and video effects, some of which make use of computer vision and artificial intelligence. For example, there’s now support for AI-assisted video stabilization, object detection, and motion tracking. And the edition of audio effects lets you add compression, a parametric EQ, echo, distortion, or other effects without using an external editor.

While the audio effects are pretty basic at this point, they’re a welcome addition. And developer Jonathan Thomas says video stabilization, which calculates and then eliminates camera shaking motions, has been one of the most requested features since OpenShot was first released in 2008.

Other changes include:

Improved Transform Tool that lets you resize, rotate, or move your video file

that lets you resize, rotate, or move your video file New Zoom Slider Tool that shows a preview of the entire timeline and allows you to scroll horizontally through it

that shows a preview of the entire timeline and allows you to scroll horizontally through it Performance improvements

Improved Snapping function with better accuracy and support for snapping while trimming edges of clips

function with better accuracy and support for snapping while trimming edges of clips Nearly 1,000 emojis have been added from the OpenMoji project, available for use as overlays or animations

You can also now install OpenShot on a Chromebook, thanks to Chrome OS builds available from the download page. And under the hood, OpenShot 2.6.0 also brings support for FFmpeg 4, bug fixes, faster rendering of timelines, and more.

You can find more details in the OpenShot 2.6.0 release announcementor take a sneak peek in the brief demo video below:

via Phoronix

