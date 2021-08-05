A new “Wireless Streaming Device” from Google showed up at the FCC today, and there’s a good chance that means a next-gen Google Chromecast is coming soon.

It could be a follow-up to last year’s Chromecast with Google TV, which passed through the FCC website in August, about a month before it was officially launched by Google as a media streaming dongle that sell for $50.

Last year’s Chromecast had the FCC ID A4RGZRNL, while the new device is A4RGJQ9T, and both support 802.11ac WiFi (also known as WiFi 5).

But it is worth noting that the original Chromecast with Google TV was described in FCC documents as an “Interactive Media Streaming Device,” so it’s possible that the lack of the words “interactive” and “media” in the new listing mean something… and that the new item is a different type of device altogether.

Perhaps it’s a gadget designed exclusively for streaming games from Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service, for example? Or maybe it’s related to Google’s Nest smart home product lineup, possibly functioning as an accessory for Nest cameras?

But if I had to guess, I’d say it’s probably an updated Chromecast.

via MySmartPrice

