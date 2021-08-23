The MSI Cubi line of compact desktop computers is getting a new member. The new MSI Cubi N JSL is powered by a low-power Intel Jasper Lake processor and features support for up to two storage devices and dual displays.

It also has a reasonably decent selection of ports for a computer that measures just about 4.6″ x 4.4″ x 2.2″ (or less) and which weighs just about 1.1 pounds.

MSI will offer the Cubi N JSL with a choice of Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core or Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core processors. These are both 6-watt chips based on Intel Atom architecture, so don’t expect the computer to be a speed demon. But Intel’s Jasper Lake-series chips are designed to offer around 30 percent better performance than the previous-gen Gemini Lake Refresh processors.

The Cubi N JSL features Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 1.4 and VGA ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a headset jack, and a power jack.

There’s also a wireless card for WiFi and Bluetooth (MSI will offers Intel AX201 or Intel AC 9462 card options). And the computer supports up to 16GB of DDR4-2933 memory (there are two SODIMM slots).

MSI will offer two different sizes/versions of the Cubi N JSL. A shorter model measures just 1.75″ high and has a single M.2 slot with support for PCIe NVMe Gen3x2 or SATA solid state drives, while a taller 2.2″ model adds a 2.5″ drive bay that can be used for a hard drive or SSD.

The company hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet.

