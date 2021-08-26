Motorola launched a new Moto G50 5G smartphone in Australia this week, and for some reason it has a different processor, a different camera layout, and different color options than the other Moto G 50 smartphone that was released for other markets earlier this year.

You might think that the 5G in the name explains why Motorola considers these two different phones… except both phones actually support 5G.

The two phones do look similar, I guess. They both have 6.5 inch, 1600 x 720 pixel IPS LCD displays with waterdrop-style notches for the front-facing cameras and a reasonably large chin. They both have plastic bodies. And they both have three rear cameras (although they’re arranged in a line on the Moto G50 and a square on the Moto G50 5G.

But under the hood, the Moto G50 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, while the Moto G50 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity processor.

Here’s a spec comparison:

Moto G50 5G Moto G50 Display 6.5 inch

1600 x 720

IPS LCD

90 Hz 6.5 inch

1600 x 720

IPS LCD

90 Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 128GB

microSDXC (up to 1TB) 64GB or 128GB

microSDXC (up to 1TB) Cameras Rear: 48MP primary

2MP macro

2MP depth Front: 13MP Rear: 48MP primary

5MP macro

2MP depth Front: 13MP Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 10W wired 10W wired Security Fingerprint reader (side)

Face Unlock Fingerprint reader (back)

Face Unlock Ports USB 2.0Type-C

3.5mm audio USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm audio Audio Mono speaker

2 microphones

Headset jack Mono speaker

2 microphones

Headset jack Wireless 5G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

GPS 5G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

GPS/GLONASS Dimensions 167 x 76.4 x 9.26mm 164.9 x 74.9 x 9mm Weight 206 grams 192 grams Colors Meteorite Grey Steel Grey

Aqua Green Price €500 €230

Note that while both phones come with a 10W USB-C fast charger, they also both support up to 15W fast charging if you use a third-party accessory.

via @MishaalRahman and Motorola (1)(2)

