Motorola launched a new Moto G50 5G smartphone in Australia this week, and for some reason it has a different processor, a different camera layout, and different color options than the other Moto G 50 smartphone that was released for other markets earlier this year.

You might think that the 5G in the name explains why Motorola considers these two different phones… except both phones actually support 5G.

Left: Moto G50 5G / Right Moto G50

The two phones do look similar, I guess. They both have 6.5 inch, 1600 x 720 pixel IPS LCD displays with waterdrop-style notches for the front-facing cameras and a reasonably large chin. They both have plastic bodies. And they both have three rear cameras (although they’re arranged in a line on the Moto G50 and a square on the Moto G50 5G.

But under the hood, the Moto G50 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, while the Moto G50 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity processor.

Here’s a spec comparison:

 

Moto G50 5GMoto G50
Display6.5 inch
1600 x 720
IPS LCD
90 Hz		6.5 inch
1600 x 720
IPS LCD
90 Hz
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 700Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
RAM4GB4GB
Storage128GB
microSDXC (up to 1TB)		64GB or 128GB
microSDXC (up to 1TB)
CamerasRear:

  • 48MP primary
  • 2MP macro
  • 2MP depth

Front:

  • 13MP
Rear:

  • 48MP primary
  • 5MP macro
  • 2MP depth

Front:

  • 13MP
Battery5,000 mAh5,000 mAh
Charging10W wired10W wired
SecurityFingerprint reader (side)
Face Unlock		Fingerprint reader (back)
Face Unlock
PortsUSB 2.0Type-C
3.5mm audio		USB 2.0 Type-C
3.5mm audio
AudioMono speaker
2 microphones
Headset jack		Mono speaker
2 microphones
Headset jack
Wireless5G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
GPS		5G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
GPS/GLONASS
Dimensions167 x 76.4 x 9.26mm164.9 x 74.9 x 9mm
Weight206 grams192 grams
ColorsMeteorite GreySteel Grey
Aqua Green
Price€500€230

Note that while both phones come with a 10W USB-C fast charger, they also both support up to 15W fast charging if you use a third-party accessory.

via @MishaalRahman and Motorola (1)(2)

