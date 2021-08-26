Motorola launched a new Moto G50 5G smartphone in Australia this week, and for some reason it has a different processor, a different camera layout, and different color options than the other Moto G 50 smartphone that was released for other markets earlier this year.
You might think that the 5G in the name explains why Motorola considers these two different phones… except both phones actually support 5G.
The two phones do look similar, I guess. They both have 6.5 inch, 1600 x 720 pixel IPS LCD displays with waterdrop-style notches for the front-facing cameras and a reasonably large chin. They both have plastic bodies. And they both have three rear cameras (although they’re arranged in a line on the Moto G50 and a square on the Moto G50 5G.
But under the hood, the Moto G50 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, while the Moto G50 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity processor.
Here’s a spec comparison:
|Moto G50 5G
|Moto G50
|Display
|6.5 inch
1600 x 720
IPS LCD
90 Hz
|6.5 inch
1600 x 720
IPS LCD
90 Hz
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
microSDXC (up to 1TB)
|64GB or 128GB
microSDXC (up to 1TB)
|Cameras
|Rear:
Front:
|Rear:
Front:
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|Charging
|10W wired
|10W wired
|Security
|Fingerprint reader (side)
Face Unlock
|Fingerprint reader (back)
Face Unlock
|Ports
|USB 2.0Type-C
3.5mm audio
|USB 2.0 Type-C
3.5mm audio
|Audio
|Mono speaker
2 microphones
Headset jack
|Mono speaker
2 microphones
Headset jack
|Wireless
|5G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
GPS
|5G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
GPS/GLONASS
|Dimensions
|167 x 76.4 x 9.26mm
|164.9 x 74.9 x 9mm
|Weight
|206 grams
|192 grams
|Colors
|Meteorite Grey
|Steel Grey
Aqua Green
|Price
|€500
|€230
Note that while both phones come with a 10W USB-C fast charger, they also both support up to 15W fast charging if you use a third-party accessory.
via @MishaalRahman and Motorola (1)(2)