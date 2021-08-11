At a time when smartphone screens are getting so big that it’s hard to figure out where phones end and tablets begin, a Chinese company called Money is moving in the other direction and launching what it calls the smallest 4G smartphone in the world.

The Mony Mint is also a pretty inexpensive phone. It’s expected to have a retail price of $150 when it ships in November, but the Mony Mint is up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign with reward levels ranging from $99 to $129.

This isn’t the first phone with a 3 inch display we’ve seen. Last year Unihertz introduced the Jelly 2 smartphone with a similar 3 inch, 854 x 480 pixel display. It measures just 95 x 49.4 x 16.5mm and weighs just 110 grams. The Jelly 2 currently sells for around $210.

But the Mony Mint is an even smaller device, at just 89.5 x 45.5 x 11.5mm. Unfortunately it’s also a less powerful device with less memory and storage, a slower processor, a smaller battery, and it even ships with an older version of Android.

So as interesting as it is to see another 3 inch phone hit the market, I think the only reason to buy the Mony Mint would be that you really want the smallest phone possible and don’t want to spend more than $130 to get it.

Here’s a spec comparison of the two tiny phones:

Mony Mint Unihertz Jelly 2 Display 3 inch, 854 x 480 3 inch, 854 x 480 CPU MediaTek MT6739

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.5 GHz

IMG GE8100 GPU MediaTek Helio P60

4 x ARM Cortex-A73 @ 2 GHz

Mali-G73 MP3 GPU RAM 3GB 6GB Storage 64GB + microSD (128GB max) 128GB UFS 2.1 + microSD Cameras 5MP rear, 2MP front 16MP rear, 8MP front Battery 1,250 mAh 2,000 mAh Wireless WiFi 4

Bluetooth 4.0

4G LTE (dual SIM)

FM Radio WiFi 5

Bluetooth 4.2

NFC

4G LTE (dual SIM)

FM Radio

GPS Security ? Fingerprint sensor Ports USB Type-C USB Type-C

3.5mm audio

IR port OS Android 9 Android 10 Dimensions 89.5 x 45.5 x 11.5mm 95 x 49.4 x 16.5mm Price $129 (crowdfunding)

$149 (retail) $210

Mony reached out to me in June to tell me about this project, by the way. At the time the plan had been to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, but it seems that plan changed at some point and the phone is now raising money via Indiegogo.

Some specs may also have changed – GSM Arena did a hands-on review of the Mony Mint in July, reporting at the time that it had a 13MP rear camera and a 0.3MP front-facing camera, but according to the Indiegogo campaign, the phone will ship with a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera.

The back of the phone looks like it has four camera lenses, but that may just be an odd design choice to make the phone look a little fancier than it really is. Marketing images make it clear that Mony is going for an iClone aesthetic.

