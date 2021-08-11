At a time when smartphone screens are getting so big that it’s hard to figure out where phones end and tablets begin, a Chinese company called Money is moving in the other direction and launching what it calls the smallest 4G smartphone in the world.

The Mony Mint is also a pretty inexpensive phone. It’s expected to have a retail price of $150 when it ships in November, but the Mony Mint is up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign with reward levels ranging from $99 to $129.

This isn’t the first phone with a 3 inch display we’ve seen. Last year Unihertz introduced the Jelly 2 smartphone with a similar 3 inch, 854 x 480 pixel display. It measures just 95 x 49.4 x 16.5mm and weighs just 110 grams. The Jelly 2 currently sells for around $210.

But the Mony Mint is an even smaller device, at just 89.5 x 45.5 x 11.5mm. Unfortunately it’s also a less powerful device with less memory and storage, a slower processor, a smaller battery, and it even ships with an older version of Android.

Unihertz Jelly 2

So as interesting as it is to see another 3 inch phone hit the market, I think the only reason to buy the Mony Mint would be that you really want the smallest phone possible and don’t want to spend more than $130 to get it.

Here’s a spec comparison of the two tiny phones:

Mony MintUnihertz Jelly 2
Display3 inch, 854 x 4803 inch, 854 x 480
CPUMediaTek MT6739
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.5 GHz
IMG GE8100 GPU		MediaTek Helio P60
4 x ARM Cortex-A73 @ 2 GHz
Mali-G73 MP3 GPU
RAM3GB6GB
Storage64GB + microSD (128GB max)128GB UFS 2.1 + microSD
Cameras5MP rear, 2MP front16MP rear, 8MP front
Battery1,250 mAh2,000 mAh
WirelessWiFi 4
Bluetooth 4.0
4G LTE (dual SIM)
FM Radio		WiFi 5
Bluetooth 4.2
NFC
4G LTE (dual SIM)
FM Radio
GPS
Security?Fingerprint sensor
PortsUSB Type-CUSB Type-C
3.5mm audio
IR port
OSAndroid 9Android 10
Dimensions89.5 x 45.5 x 11.5mm95 x 49.4 x 16.5mm
Price$129 (crowdfunding)
$149 (retail)		$210

Mony reached out to me in June to tell me about this project, by the way. At the time the plan had been to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, but it seems that plan changed at some point and the phone is now raising money via Indiegogo.

Some specs may also have changed – GSM Arena did a hands-on review of the Mony Mint in July, reporting at the time that it had a 13MP rear camera and a 0.3MP front-facing camera, but according to the Indiegogo campaign, the phone will ship with a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera.

The back of the phone looks like it has four camera lenses, but that may just be an odd design choice to make the phone look a little fancier than it really is. Marketing images make it clear that Mony is going for an iClone aesthetic.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.