The latest compact computer from Chinese PC maker MINISFORUM is also the company’s most powerful to date. The MINISFORUM DeskMini HX90 is a mini PC powered by an AMD Ryzen 5900HX processor.

The computer measures 7.7″ x 7.5″ x 2.4″ and supports up to four displays, features a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, and has room inside the chassis for up to three storage devices. It’s up for pre-orer for $629 and up. That price is part of a launch promotion though – expect prices to go up by about $100 after the HX90 begins shipping in mid-September.

AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HX is a 45 watt processor with 8 cores and 16 threads. It’s a 7nm chip that has a CPU base frequency of 3.3 GHz and support for boost speeds up to 4.6 GHz. It also features 2.1 GHz AMD Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics.

While the processor is designed for laptops and other mobile devices, it’s also a good fit for small form-factor desktop computers like the DeskMini HX90.

The processor does generate a fair amount of heat though, so the computer has a cooling fan as well as a ventilated case.

The MINISFORUM DeskMini HX90 supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and features an M.2 2280 slot for a solid state drive, plus two 2.5 inch drive bays for SATA 3 hard drives or SSDs.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI ([email protected])

2 x DisplayPort ([email protected])

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

2 x mic in (one front, one rear)

2 x headphone/line out (one front, one rear)

5 x USB 3.0 Type-A (four rear, one front)

1 x USB Type-C

Other features include an Intel AX200 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 and a chassis that incorporates carbon fiber for a “modern and agile” look.

One thing the computer does not have is a Thunderbolt port, so while MINISFORUM is positioning the HX90 as a PC for gamers, it doesn’t have a discrete GPU built in and you won’t be able to add one using an external graphics dock either.

You can probably use it to play some games – after all, if handheld gaming systems like the AYA Neo and GPD Win Max 2021 can make do with AMD’s Radeon Vega integrated graphics, the HX90 should perform even better thanks to a much faster processor and somewhat more powerful GPU.

MINISFORUM sells the system in several different configurations. The starting price will get you a barebones model with no memory or storage, but you can pay extra for a system populated with up to 32GB of RAM and up to a 512GB SSD.

