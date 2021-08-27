Microsoft’s next-gen Surface Go tablet could be coming soon, and it will likely be available with a choice of an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor or a Core i3-10100Y chip.

That’s according to a report from WinFuture, which spotted evidence of the Surface Go 3 in a recent listing on the GeekBench website. Keep in mind that there’s nothing at GeekBench that uses the name “Microsoft Surface,” but WinFuture has a pretty good track record of piecing together the clues, so it seems likely that this is indeed Microsoft’s next entry-level Surface tablet.

Both the Pentium Gold 6500Y and Core i3-10100Y chips are 5-watt processors with two cores, four threads, and Intel UHD 615 graphics. They’re the latest additions to Intel’s Amber Lake-Y lineup, having quietly been added to Intel’s product list earlier this year. But so far I’m not aware of any commercial devices available with either product.

While these chips don’t offer the same level of performance as a typical intel Core processor, they’re also likely a step up from the Intel Atom-based Celeron or Pentium Silver processors with similar TDPs, despite the fact that these Amber Lake-Y chips are still manufactured using a 14nm process while the latest Intel Jasper Lake chips are 10nm processors.

Here’s a comparison of the two chips that will power the Surface Go 3

Pentium Gold 6500Y Core i3-10100Y TDP 5W 5W Cores / Threads 2 / 4 2 / 4 Base / Boost Freq 1.1 GHz / 3.4 GHz 1.3 GHz / 3.9 GHz GPU Base / Boost Freq 300 MHz / 900 MHz 300 MHz / 1 GHz GPU Execution Units 23 24

Both processors can also be configured to run at power levels as low as 3.5 watts or as high as 7 watts, and both support LPDDR3-1877 or DDR3L-1600 memory.

Theoretically either chip can work in systems with as much as 16GB of RAM, but according to the GeekBench listing, the Pentium-powered Surface Go 3 will have 4GB of RAM while the Core i3 model will have 8GB. It’s possible other configurations will be available, or that specs could change before the tablet is released to the public.

GeekBench tends to be a source of leaks like this because device makers often test pre-production hardware before it’s released… but sometimes it can be a source of inaccurate leaks precisely because people are testing pre-release devices rather than finished products.

So it’s also possible that we’re looking at test results for a device that may never see the light of day.

