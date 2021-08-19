The Mele Quieter2D is a pocket-sized desktop computer with two HDMI 2.0 ports, four USB 3.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a microSD card slot. Powered by a 6-watt Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor, it’s not exactly a high-performance PC, but it should be a silent computer thanks to its fanless design.

Mele’s latest mini PC is available from Amazon with a starting price of $179, but it’s currently on sale for $15 off if you click the on-page coupon.

The Quieter2D features 4G of RAM and the entry-level model comes with 64GB of eMMC storage, although you can pay an extra $20 for 128GB of storage.

Open up the case and you’ll also find an M.2 2280 slot that you can use to add a PCIe NVMe SSD if you want more and/or faster storage.

Measuring just 5.2″ x 3.2″ x 0.7″ and weighing just 7.2 ounces (203 grams), it’s small enough to fit on just about any desk, hide behind a display, or carry with you. Unfortunately, what Mele calls a “unique heat sink” that’s supposed to offer passive cooling, FanlessTech describes as a “fake heat sink case” made of plastic. So don’t be too surprised if the computer heats up under heavy load, which can affect performance.

But with a 6-watt dual-core chip, the Quieter2D should generate less heat and exhibit less throttling than the original Mele Quieter2, which launched earlier this year with a 10-watt Celeron J4125 quad-core processor. That model also has 8GB of RAM, 128GB to 256GB of eMMC storage, and a starting price of $270 (although it’s on sale for $30 off with an on-page coupon).

via FanlessTech

  1. Still, a crappy deal for 179 I can get a larkbox with around twice the compute power, 6gb ram, 128gb storage and in a smaller package. Granted it has fewer ports but still a much better deal.

