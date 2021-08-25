It’s been three decades since Linus Torvalds announced plans to release a free and open source operating system with a Unix-like feature set. In that time Linux has come a long, long way.
There are hundreds of desktop operating systems based on the Linux kernel, although they still have a pretty tiny market share when compared with Windows and macOS. But in some ways, Linux may be one of the world’s most versatile, most widely-used operating systems.
Linux now powers most of the servers that make the modern internet tick. It’s also installed on many IoT and embedded devices. And the Linux kernel is at the core of Google’s Chrome OS and Android operating systems (although that may change eventually).
Heck, you can even install Linux on a Windows PC and run native Linux applications within Windows 10.
In recent years developers have also started porting Linux to run on smartphones. That effort is very much a work in progress and I wouldn’t recommend most users replace an Android or iOS device with one running a mobile Linux distribution yet. But things are getting better all the time, and some folks are already using Linux phones like the PinePhone as their daily driver.
Over the years independent developers as well as corporations have also created powerful applications for Linux including office suites, web browsers, photo and video editing and animation software, and even polished PC games. Gaming company Valve has also been making headway in turning Linux into a platform that can almost rival Windows for PC gaming, and the company’s upcoming Steam Deck handheld game console will be powered by Linux.
Like I said, Linux has come a long way in 30 years. Who knows where it will go in the next 30?
Linux left a sour taste in my mouth after trying 17 distros over a year and a half, and none would work well enough for me to use as a day to day workstation OS. Each had their own bugs, which ranged from severe to moderate, and a couple even refused to boot at all on my hardware.
I always preferred Xfce, ever since the 8.04 days. But even today, I feel like for all the progress linux has made, it still isn’t anywhere near up to par with other OS’s in terms of usability and features. Linux as a workstation OS is junk, frankly.
I have much to say on this subject, but I’ll just leave it at that. After 13 years with (mostly) linux, I finally had enough and jumped ship. I got tired of spending more time tweaking and fixing my system than actually using it.
Still, the one and only thing that Linux has going for it in my eyes, is the amount of control you have over your system, and the ability to customize it and spin your own distro. You can’t do that with Apple or Microsoft.
Here’s a pessimistic prediction that I really want to be wrong:
Kernel development totally collapses due to internal political struggles (partially, but not entirely, using external political struggles as leverage), and from forcing Rust into it making compiling the Kernel a massive pain in the rear, and an even bigger one outside of x86. Attention moves to Fuchsia and Zircon being pushed ahead as a replacement by a company with way more money than the Linux Foundation that wants a stable driver interface to both make porting easier and to allow it to insert backdoors directly into proprietary driver modules, without which your computer won’t work at all.
Unlikely to last even 10 more years.
I’m old enough to have started on Red Hat 6, and now I daily drive Linux Mint across 3 diff machines. Amazing how approachable it is these days. Gaming wasn’t a hope of mine until the last 3-4yrs on a Linux box, and it’s amazing. I suspect, with Microsoft and Apple’s newest directions(up their own a…), Linux may be the future for anyone unable to get the latest hardware, but still having good enough hardware to run any game.