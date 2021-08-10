A new version of virtualization software Parallels is here, and it promises to let you run Windows 11 on a Mac, whether you’ve got a model with an Intel chip or Apple Silicon. Clues about the technology used in Google’s first smartphone processor are emerging, and at least one key component might not be Google-designed at all: the Google Tensor chip appears to have a Samsung Exynos CPU. And a Valve representative explains why the upcoming Steam Deck handheld gaming computer will run a version of Steam OS based on Arch Linux rather than Debian.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- This is why Valve is switching from Debian to Arch for Steam Deck’s Linux OS [PC Gamer]
Short version: faster updates. Longer version: Valve’s Steam OS used to be based on Debian Linux, an operating system known more for its stability than for quick updates. But the Steam Deck is a brand new piece of hardware that may need frequent software updates in the months and years after it first ships, possibly including kernel updates. So for Steam OS 3.0, Valve switched to Arch Linux, a more versatile OS with a rolling update system.
- Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac brings improved performance, macOS Monteray and Windows 11 support [Parallels]
Odds are that most people who buy a Mac plan to use it primarily to run macOS applications. But if you’ve got a few Windows-only apps that you need to run from time to time, there used to be a few options including installing Windows in a virtual machine or using Apple’s Boot Camp feature to dual boot Windows and macOS on the same device. Boot Camp doesn’t work on Macs with Apple M1 processors though, and that leaves virtualization tools like Parallels. So it’s nice to see that Parallels is updating their software to ensure compatibility with the next versions of macOS and Windows, both scheduled to ship this fall.
- OpenBSD on the Framework Laptop [joshua stein]
Some notes on running OpenBSD on the Framework modular, repairable laptop: after debugging a few issues, @jcs got most of the hardware working properly (except Bluetooth, because OpenBSD does not support BT at all).
- MinCab is the smallest Raspberry Pi CM4 carrier board ever [CNX Software]
The Minimal Carrier Board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module basically gives the little computer module a USB-C charging port and not much else (except for a few GPIO signal pads).
- And the 1-Star Reviews are Pouring in for Google Chat [Droid Life]
Google is pushing Hangouts users to switch to Chat via a splash screen in the Android app that lets you know “Hangouts is going away soon, so switch to Chat in Gmail now.” Users aren’t happy about the move.
- Google announces new USB-C Titan Security Key with NFC, stops selling Bluetooth model [9to5Google]
Google’s new USB-C Titan Security Key is a multi-factor authentication tool with NFC support, allowing you to tap your phone to access credentials. It does not support Bluetooth, and Google is discontinuing BT Titan Security Keys.
- Google’s Tensor soc (Pixel 6) is Samsung’s Exynos-9855 [GalaxyClub.nl]
The Google Tensor processor for the Pixel 6 will have a custom SoC featuring Google’s AI technology, but it’s also expected to have a Samsung-designed CPU. Signs point to a faster chip than the one in Samsung’s Galaxy S21, but likely slower than the S22.
