Google has already confirmed that it will launch Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones this fall, and they’ll be the company’s first phones to feature a new Google Tensor system-on-a-chip rather than a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. But they’ll also be expensive phones designed to compete with other flagships.
The company isn’t giving up on the mid-range space though. In April, Google confirmed that a Pixel 5a would launch this year. Rumor has it that the new phone will look a lot like last year’s Pixel 4a 5G and that it will have the same processor. But according to a new report from Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser, it could have a bigger display with a higher screen refresh rate, as well as a slightly lower price tag.
If Prosser’s information is correct, the Pixel 5a will start at $450, which would make it $50 cheaper than the Pixel 4a 5G… but $100 more than the Pixel 4a.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Report: Google Pixel 5A Launching Later This Month at $450 [Front Page Tech]
Rumor has it that Google will launch the Pixel 5a on August 26th. Expected to sell for $450 as a Google Store exclusive, it’s expected to be a lot like the Pixel 4a 5G with a bigger battery (4650 mAh) and a bigger, faster display (6.4 inch and 90 Hz).
- Super Duper Secure Mode [Microsoft Edge Vulnerability Research]
Microsoft is testing a new “Super Duper Secure Mode” for its Edge web browser, basically disabling the Just in Time JavaScript compiler to minimize the risk of attacks. This trades performance for security, but researchers say most users won’t notice.
- Vulnerability left Kindle devices open to attack [CheckPoint]
Security researchers uncovered an Amazon Kindle vulnerability that would allow attackers to hijack your device (and access your Amazon account) with malware disguised as an eBooks. Amazon rolled out a patch in April to protect users.
- Uptime Lab’s CM4 Blade adds NVMe, TPM 2.0 to Raspberry Pi [Jeff Geerling]
The CM4 Blade is a carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 which gives you a PCIe slot for NVMe storage, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI ports, a microSD card reader, and more. A rack mount enclosure is also in development, with support for 16 boards.
- Update: That Google device that hit the FCC this week probably isn’t a Chromecast [Liliputing]
I missed a few clues that would seem to indicate that this is *not* a Chromecast, but more likely a Nest camera or some other device.
- Linux smartphone news roundup [LinuxSmartphones]
The latest Linux smartphone news includes updated mobile Linux distributions, updates to the Phosh user interface (notifications are coming to the home screen), and a better tool for running Android apps on a PinePhone.
