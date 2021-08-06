Google has already confirmed that it will launch Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones this fall, and they’ll be the company’s first phones to feature a new Google Tensor system-on-a-chip rather than a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. But they’ll also be expensive phones designed to compete with other flagships.

The company isn’t giving up on the mid-range space though. In April, Google confirmed that a Pixel 5a would launch this year. Rumor has it that the new phone will look a lot like last year’s Pixel 4a 5G and that it will have the same processor. But according to a new report from Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser, it could have a bigger display with a higher screen refresh rate, as well as a slightly lower price tag.

If Prosser’s information is correct, the Pixel 5a will start at $450, which would make it $50 cheaper than the Pixel 4a 5G… but $100 more than the Pixel 4a.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

