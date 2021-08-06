Google has already confirmed that it will launch Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones this fall, and they’ll be the company’s first phones to feature a new Google Tensor system-on-a-chip rather than a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. But they’ll also be expensive phones designed to compete with other flagships.

The company isn’t giving up on the mid-range space though. In April, Google confirmed that a Pixel 5a would launch this year. Rumor has it that the new phone will look a lot like last year’s Pixel 4a 5G and that it will have the same processor. But according to a new report from Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser, it could have a bigger display with a higher screen refresh rate, as well as a slightly lower price tag.

If Prosser’s information is correct, the Pixel 5a will start at $450, which would make it $50 cheaper than the Pixel 4a 5G… but $100 more than the Pixel 4a.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site LinuxSmartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

2 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Typo:
    Update: That Google device that hit the FCC this week probably isn’t a Chromecast [Liputing]
    Should be:
    Update: That Google device that hit the FCC this week probably isn’t a Chromecast [Liliputing]

    I hope that you don’t mind me pointing these out. I figured that it’s better that you get notified than that more people see a typo. Is there a preferred method of alerting you to typos?

    Reply

    1. You’re right, I’d always prefer somebody let me know sooner than later!

      Especially when it’s something as silly as mistyping the name of my own website 🙂

      Thanks!

      Reply