The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is an 11.5 inch Android tablet with the specs of a mid-range smartphone including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 128GB of storage, and at least 4GB of RAM. With a $340 starting price, it’s a good middle-ground between a cheap tablet like an Amazon Fire device and a premium model like a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7.
But Lenovo may be planning to enter the premium space with its next model. A listing on the Google Play Console suggests the upcoming Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 8GB of RAM. With those specs, it’ll also probably be much more expensive than the P11 Pro, but we won’t know for certain until Lenovo officially launches the new tablet.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Spotted on Google Play Console [MySmartPrice]
Lenovo’s next premium tablet could be the P12 Pro, and according to a Google Play Console listing, it will have a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 2560 x 1600 pixel display.
- T-Mobile to shutter Sprint’s LTE network on June 30, 2022 [Light Reading]
After acquiring Sprint for $26 billion, T-Mobile will shut down Sprint’s 4G LTE network by June 30, 2022. The Sprint 3G CDMA network will be gone on Jan 1, 2022. Customers relying on those networks will need to move to T-Mobile (or elsewhere).
- FandangoNOW and Vudu merge into a new streaming service with titles to rent, buy or stream free [TechCrunch]
Streaming movie services Vudu and FandangoNOW are merging. The combined services has over 200K movies & TV shows and even though Fandango is the one that bought Vudu, the new version will be called Vudu thanks to higher name recognition.
- Ubuntu’s New Desktop Installer Is Now Available for Public Testing, Here’s How to Test It [9to5Linux]
Canonical is creating a new Ubuntu Desktop Installer utility with an updated look and feel as well as new features including support for attempting to repair a broken installation or an option to disable Intel Rapid Storage Technology. Here’s a preview.
- Vivaldi 4.1 web browser for Android [Vivaldi]
Vivaldi 4.1 web browser for Android has a few features Chrome lacks… like the ability to disable Tab Stacks (or groups, as Google calls them), an option to open all links within the browser (rather than in other apps on your phone), and more.
Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site LinuxSmartphones on Facebook and Twitter.