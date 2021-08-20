Epic Games filed lawsuits against Apple and Google last year, claiming their anti-competitive practices prevented companies like Epic from offering their own in-app stores or payment systems, among other things. Now new details are emerging as part of that lawsuit that shines more light on some of Google’s alleged steps to try to crush competition.

Apple’s iPhone and iPad operating systems are often referred to as walled gardens, since the only official way to install apps is through the App Store. But Google allows users to sideload third-party apps, and the company has long pointed to that as an indication that Android isn’t as locked down as iOS/iPadOS. But recently unredacted documents suggest Google took active steps to prevent game developers and phone makers from offering rival app stores.

Epic Games app installer for Android

