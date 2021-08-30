The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is an Android tablet with a big display, a speedy processor, and one unusual feature that makes it more than a tablet – an HDMI input lets you use this 13 inch tablet as a portable monitor.

After going on sale in China earlier this year, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is now available in the United States. You can pick one up from Lenovo or Best Buy for $680.

While that price makes the Yoga Tab 13 one of the most expensive Android tablets available, it’s also one of the most powerful and versatile models per date.

It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of storage. The tablet’s display is a 13 inch, 2160 x 1350 pixel LTPS screen with a 60 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut, support for up to 400 nits of brightness support for Dolby Vision.

Thanks to a built-in kickstand, you can set up the tablet on a flat surface and use it to watch videos or perform other hands-free tasks. And the micro HDMIU input (with HDCP 1.4 support) allows you to connect a laptop, smartphone or other device and use the Yoga Tab 13 as a second screen.

You can also flip the stand out 180 degrees and use it to hang the tablet from a hook.

Other features include four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos audio support, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 The tablet also has an 8GB camera plus a time of flight depth sensor, and support for an optional Lenovo Precision Pen 2 for pressure-sensitive input.

The Yoga Tab 13 measures 11.6″ x 8″ x 1″ at its thickest point (and 0.24″ at its thinnest) and weighs about 1.8 pounds. It features a black chassis with Alcantara fabric covering the back.

via TabletMonkeys

