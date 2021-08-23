Two Lenovo laptops with built-in support for cellular networks are heading to AT&T next month.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 5G is a premium Windows-powered notebook with an Core i5 Intel Tiger Lake processor that goes up for pre-order August 27th and ships September 17th, while the Lenovo 300e Chromebook LTE is an 11.6 inch convertible with a MediaTek processor. It goes up for pre-order September 10th and ships September 28th.

AT&T will charge $1500 for the ThinkPad X13 5G if you pay for it up front, or $41.67 per month if you spread out the payments over three years.

While the notebook isn’t exactly cheap, not only does it pack a 5G modem, but you also get a 3 pound notebook with a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 54.7 Wh battery and ports including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and USB 3.2 Type-A as well as a fingerprint reader and IR camera with support for Windows Hello face recognition.

The Lenovo 300e Chromebook LTE is more of a budget device, with an 11.6 inch HD touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and a durable design featuring a Corning Gorilla Glass-covered display and a spill-resistant keyboard.

Priced at $410 (or $11.67 per month), the notebook has a 47 Wh battery, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It’s powered by a Mediatek 8173C processor.

press release

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

