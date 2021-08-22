Lenovo is launching two new Android tablets with 11 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel LCD displays and MediaTek Helio G90T processors. First announced in June, the new Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 and Lenovo Tab P11 Plus are now available for purchase for $320 and $310, respectively.

While both models have similar base specs, they differ in design – the Yoga Tab P11 Plus is a slimmer, lighter tablet designed primarily for handheld use, although there’s also support for an optional keyboard. The Yoga model, meanwhile, has a barrel-style hinge and built-in kickstand, allowing you to prop it up on a table for watching videos, among other things.

When Lenovo first unveiled the tablets, the company said that it would offer multiple configurations, with optional support for 4G LTE and up to 8GB of RAM for the Yoga model, while the Tab P11 Plus would have a lower starting price of $260 and top out at 6GB of RAM.

But as of August, 2021, the company is only selling a single configuration of each tablet to customers in the United States, both featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage.

Specs and pricing may vary by region though, and it’s possible that additional configuration options will be available in the future.

Here’s an overview of the specs for Lenovo’s new 11 inch tablets, as announced in June:

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Display 11″

2000 x 1200

60 Hz

400-nits 11″

2000 x 1200

60 Hz

400-nits Processor MediaTek Helio G90T

2 x ARM Cortex-A76 cores @ 2.05 GHz

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores @ 2 GHz MediaTek Helio G90T

2 x ARM Cortex-A76 cores @ 2.05 GHz

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores @ 2 GHz RAM/Storage 4GB LPDDR4/128GB

8GB LPDDR4/256GB 4GB LPDDR4/64GB

4GB LPDDR4/128GB

6GB/128GB Cameras 8MP auto-focus (rear)

8MP fixed-focus 99° wide-angle RGB + ToF (front) 13MP auto-focus (rear)

8MP fixed-focus (front) Battery 7,500 mAh

Up to 15 hours video playback 7,500 mAh

Up to 12 hours video playback Charging 20W 20W Ports USB 2.0 Type-C USB 2.0 Type-C

4 pogo pins

microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1 WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1 Audio Quad JBL speakers w/Dolby Atmos

2 x 1W top speakers

2 x 2W bottom speakers

2 x microphones 4 x speakers w/ Dolby Atmos

2 x microphones Dimensions 256.84 x 169.02 x 8.3mm

10.11″ x 6.7″ x 0.33″ 258.4 x 163 x 7.5mm

10.2″ x 6.4″ x 0.3″ Weight 655 grams

1.44 pounds 490 grams

1.1 pounds Starting Price $320 $260

Lenovo Tab 11

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

This article was originally published June 28, 2021 and last updated August 22, 2021

