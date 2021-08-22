Lenovo is launching two new Android tablets with 11 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel LCD displays and MediaTek Helio G90T processors. First announced in June, the new Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 and Lenovo Tab P11 Plus are now available for purchase for $320 and $310, respectively.
While both models have similar base specs, they differ in design – the Yoga Tab P11 Plus is a slimmer, lighter tablet designed primarily for handheld use, although there’s also support for an optional keyboard. The Yoga model, meanwhile, has a barrel-style hinge and built-in kickstand, allowing you to prop it up on a table for watching videos, among other things.
When Lenovo first unveiled the tablets, the company said that it would offer multiple configurations, with optional support for 4G LTE and up to 8GB of RAM for the Yoga model, while the Tab P11 Plus would have a lower starting price of $260 and top out at 6GB of RAM.
But as of August, 2021, the company is only selling a single configuration of each tablet to customers in the United States, both featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage.
Specs and pricing may vary by region though, and it’s possible that additional configuration options will be available in the future.
Here’s an overview of the specs for Lenovo’s new 11 inch tablets, as announced in June:
|Lenovo Yoga Tab 11
|Lenovo Tab P11 Plus
|Display
|11″
2000 x 1200
60 Hz
400-nits
|11″
2000 x 1200
60 Hz
400-nits
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G90T
2 x ARM Cortex-A76 cores @ 2.05 GHz
6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores @ 2 GHz
|MediaTek Helio G90T
2 x ARM Cortex-A76 cores @ 2.05 GHz
6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores @ 2 GHz
|RAM/Storage
|4GB LPDDR4/128GB
8GB LPDDR4/256GB
|4GB LPDDR4/64GB
4GB LPDDR4/128GB
6GB/128GB
|Cameras
|8MP auto-focus (rear)
8MP fixed-focus 99° wide-angle RGB + ToF (front)
|13MP auto-focus (rear)
8MP fixed-focus (front)
|Battery
|7,500 mAh
Up to 15 hours video playback
|7,500 mAh
Up to 12 hours video playback
|Charging
|20W
|20W
|Ports
|USB 2.0 Type-C
|USB 2.0 Type-C
4 pogo pins
microSD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
|Audio
|Quad JBL speakers w/Dolby Atmos
2 x 1W top speakers
2 x 2W bottom speakers
2 x microphones
|4 x speakers w/ Dolby Atmos
2 x microphones
|Dimensions
|256.84 x 169.02 x 8.3mm
10.11″ x 6.7″ x 0.33″
|258.4 x 163 x 7.5mm
10.2″ x 6.4″ x 0.3″
|Weight
|655 grams
1.44 pounds
|490 grams
1.1 pounds
|Starting Price
|$320
|$260
Lenovo Tab 11
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus
This article was originally published June 28, 2021 and last updated August 22, 2021
Seems like a downgrade from Snapdragon 750 on Xiaoxin Pad Plus, not sure how G90T gonna do on tablet since it’s terrible on phone in terms of battery time.
I saw that too. But honestly it does not concern me, they have been using active styluses from Wacom for years now on their laptops and they appear to be good in my experience but I am not a professional artist or anything where I would compare it with the minutiae that a pro artist might need (and my laptop did not have tilt sensitivity so I cannot attest to that function).
Active stylus pen?