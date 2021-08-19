Intel releases a whole range of compact NUC desktop PCs every year. They even offer larger more “extreme” NUCs aimed at gamers. Laptops from Intel are much more rare… and a gaming laptop is almost unheard of.

That’s exactly what the new NUC X15 “King County” is, however. Think NUC 11 Extreme, but packed into in a laptop.

Intel is offering at least two models, both featuring Tiger Lake processors. A higher-end NUC X15 is powered by the octa-core Core i7-11800H, with clock speeds starting at 1.9GHz and topping out at 4.9Ghz when Turbo Boost is active.

The base model ships with a hexa-core Core i5-11400H clocked at 2.2Ghz that can hit 4.5Ghz. These are not like the power-sipping chips that Intel tapped for its Classmate or Canoe laptops back in the day. These are 45W beasts built for serious work and gaming.

To help should the load Intel has equipped the NUC X15 with NVIDIA GPUs. Depending on the model, it’s either the RTX 3060 or RTX 3070. The 15-inch display boasts a 240Hz refresh at 1080p or you can choose to run at QHD and still enjoy 144Hz refreshes.

Want to game on a bigger screen? You’ll have plenty of options: HDMI, DisplayPort and Lightning 4 ports are all standard.

The NUC X15 has two DDR4 SODIMM slots and supports up to 64GB per slot. There’s also room for two M.2 SSDs. Intel appears to be leaving RAM and storage configurations up to its partners.

On the connectivity side the Nuc X15 features Wifi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 radios. I couldn’t find mention of wired networking capabilities, but a 2.5g Ethernet port seems like a safe bet on a machine like this.

Since gaming hardware and lighting effects generally go hand-in-hand, Intel has tricked out the NUC X15 with a multi-color illuminated keyboard and “ground effect” LEDs.

The NUC X15 won’t be offered exclusively to Intel partners. In the U.S. you’ll be able to buy one as a barebones and add your own RAM, SSD and operating system. No word yet on how much you’ll pay or when you’ll be able to get your hands on one.

via Winfuture (Translate link)

