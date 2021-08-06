The Intel NUC 11 Extreme just began shipping, with a modular design and support for bringing your support for bringing your own discrete graphics card. But details are already starting to leak about Intel’s next-gen NUC systems.

According to a leaked slide published to Chinese social media site Weibo, the Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast will be a compact desktop computer with a 12th-gen Intel processor based on Alder Lake architecture, and unspecified discrete graphics.

It’s unclear if that discrete GPU will be an NVIDIA it AMD part, or if it will be made by Intel. The company’s integrated graphics have gotten a lot more powerful in recent years, and Intel has started making it’s own discrete GPUs as well, although they’re a little less impressive when compared with the competition so far. But that could change with the upcoming Intel DG2 graphics, which is one possibility for the NUC 12 Enthusiast.

According to the leaked slide, the computer will be available with Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processor options, and GPU options with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

Other features include:

Support for up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory

2 x M.2 2280 PCIe x4 Gen 4 NVMe slots

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 slot for NVMe or SATA storage

HDMI 2.1

DisplayPort 2.0

Mini DisplayPort 2.0

2.5 Gbps Ethernet

2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports

6 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports

2 x USB 2.0 internal headers

3.5mm front stereo headset jack

3.5mm rear stereo speaker/TOSLINK combo jack

4 x microphones with beam-forming and Alexa support

IR port for a remote control

WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5

230W/330W power supply

RGB backlit top logo with user replaceable mask

The computer should be able to support at least three displays, and possibly more thanks to the two Thunderbolt 4 ports. And it comes with a vertical stand, so the system can be laid down horizontally or stood up vertically.

There’s no word on the price or release date, but since 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake chips aren’t expected to ship until later this year, and Intel’s “Ghost Canyon” NUC for gamers is just starting to hit the streets, I’d say it’s likely that the NUC 12 Enthusiast won’t be available until late 2021 or early 2022 at the soonest.

via HXL and Weibo

