The HP Chromebook x2 11 is a 2-in-1 tablet with an 11 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, and optional support for 4G LTE.

It’s also designed to work with optional accessories including a detachable keyboard and a USI stylus for pressure-sensitive input. The HP Chromebook x2 11 will be available starting this month for $600 and up.

HP says the Chromebook x2 11 will be the first Chrome OS detachable tablet to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c processor. It’s also one of the only Chrome OS tablets to feature a 3:2 aspect ratio display.

HP’s new tablet will also be the first Chrome OS device to ship with a new Google app called Cursive pre-installed. It’s a low-latency not-taking application designed for devices like the Chromebook x2 11 that support pen input. Cursive will roll out to other devices later this year.

HP also includes its own QuickDrop app, which allows you to wirelessly transfer photos, videos, documents, and other files between other devices (including phones and PCs) that have the app installed.

The tablet has two 5 Gbps USB Type-C ports, a microSD card reader, stereo speakers with Bang & Olufsen audio, an 8MP rear and 5MP front-facing wide-angle cameras. It also has a fingerprint reader, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5 support, and a 32 Wh battery plus a 45W USB Type-C power adapter.

The HP Chromebook x2 11 has an aluminum body, a Gorilla Glass-covered display, and a fanless design. The tablet measures 9.9″ x 7″ x 0.3″ and together with its detachable keyboard, the Chromebook X2 11 weighs 2.6 pounds.

HP will offer models with 4GB to 8GB of LPDDR4x-2133 RAM and 64GB to 128GB of eMMC storage. The tablet comes with a rechargeable USI pen, but the optional keyboard is sold separately.

