Chinese device maker GPD has made a name for itself in recent years with a series of handheld gaming PCs that run Windows. But GPD actually got its start making Android devices, and the company is sort of going back to its roots with the new GPD XP handheld game system… but also kind of looking to the future.
The GPD-XP has all new hardware, an all-new modular design that lets you swap out controller styles, and 4G LTE support. Perhaps most importantly, now that Valve’s Steam Deck is starting to take up a lot of oxygen in the handheld gaming PC space, GPD is reminding us that mobile gaming is not all about Windows and Linux devices with x86 chips.
GPD hasn’t announced a price or release date yet, but the company has started posting images and videos showing off the GPD-XP. And details are starting to pop up on the GPD Devices dDscord channel, among other places.
The GPD-XP is expected to feature:
- 6.81 inch display
- MediaTek G95 and/or Dimensity 900/G90T processor
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- 7,000 mAh battery
- 4G SIM support (for data, not calling or SMS)
It will also have a modular controller system, with standard controls that slide onto the sides of the device and snap into place. One set of controllers gives you standard Xbox-style controls including two analog sticks, a D-Pad, and X, Y, A, B buttons plus shoulder buttons.
But you can also replace the controller on the right with a smaller add-on with a red button and 1, 2, 3, and 4 buttons.
The device is designed as a handheld game console rather than a phone, so there’s no microphone for making calls, even over VoIP services. But you should be able to connect a headset if you really need that function.
As for the hole-punch camera in the display, it’s basically there because the screen that GPD sourced for the GPD-XP comes with a camera. It’s not exactly easy to find vendors selling 6.8 inch displays that aren’t made for phones these days.
While there’s no word on pricing, the GPD-XP will almost certainly be more affordable than the GPD Win 3 or Win Max 2021, which have price tags in the $1000+ range, and it’ll most likely also be cheaper than the Valve Steam Deck, which is up for pre-order for $399 and up.
This thing is over designed in features while not really tailored for gaming, using available phone screen. It will be overpriced and probably will underperform compared to Ayin Odin. Also no one gives a tit about controllers detaching. See Switch Lite.
Odin will crush this if it sticks to that $200 target.
Why could they not have it make phone calls.
I mean, it’s like…people aren’t allowed to not have a phone. And if you make your console the size of a phone (but egregiously long) and run a phone OS, but don’t let it make phone calls, what incentive do people have to get this instead of getting controllers for their phone?
I mean, maybe if your current phone isn’t very powerful, but I would be surprised if you couldn’t find a relatively competitive phone in this thing’s price range, whatever it is. Or maybe it’s good for when you have no phone but you have a watch that can handle all your call needs, but if they were going for that market, I could thing of some other things they could have done.
Going back to ARM powered Android gaming handhelds is a great move for GPD. I really liked the GPD XD+.
Having said that, this particular device looks like an odd design. The holepunch screen was a lazy choice by them.
Also, the choice to use an “ultrawide” screen was a really unfortunate choice. It tells me that this thing is being marketed towards “smartphone gamers” (PUBG mobile, and whatever else they play in China), and not emulation gamers.
As someone who wants something like this for Emulators, I want something much more square than that. As close as possible to 4:3. 16:9 at the widest.
I was thinking GPD left the ARM/Android gaming space for Windows since these devices are a dime a dozen in China.
Anyway, meh. Pass.
Likewise, what was their last android gaming device, GPD XD back in 2015 with an RK3288?
Yeah the XD and the XD+ were their last ARM units that I can recall.
I would have MUCH preferred that they simply refresh the GPD XD+. Just more high-end specs, and make the D-pad better.
The XD was the winning formula for form factor. Having the screen on a clamshell lid allows you to have a larger screen, but not make the device ridiculously large. Plus it also doesn’t require them to layout the buttons in really cramped layouts, but having the whole bottom half of the device free for button layout, they made it very comfortable.