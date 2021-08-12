Chinese device maker GPD has made a name for itself in recent years with a series of handheld gaming PCs that run Windows. But GPD actually got its start making Android devices, and the company is sort of going back to its roots with the new GPD XP handheld game system… but also kind of looking to the future.

The GPD-XP has all new hardware, an all-new modular design that lets you swap out controller styles, and 4G LTE support. Perhaps most importantly, now that Valve’s Steam Deck is starting to take up a lot of oxygen in the handheld gaming PC space, GPD is reminding us that mobile gaming is not all about Windows and Linux devices with x86 chips.

GPD hasn’t announced a price or release date yet, but the company has started posting images and videos showing off the GPD-XP. And details are starting to pop up on the GPD Devices dDscord channel, among other places.

The GPD-XP is expected to feature:

6.81 inch display

MediaTek G95 and/or Dimensity 900/G90T processor

6GB RAM

128GB storage

7,000 mAh battery

4G SIM support (for data, not calling or SMS)

It will also have a modular controller system, with standard controls that slide onto the sides of the device and snap into place. One set of controllers gives you standard Xbox-style controls including two analog sticks, a D-Pad, and X, Y, A, B buttons plus shoulder buttons.

But you can also replace the controller on the right with a smaller add-on with a red button and 1, 2, 3, and 4 buttons.

The device is designed as a handheld game console rather than a phone, so there’s no microphone for making calls, even over VoIP services. But you should be able to connect a headset if you really need that function.

As for the hole-punch camera in the display, it’s basically there because the screen that GPD sourced for the GPD-XP comes with a camera. It’s not exactly easy to find vendors selling 6.8 inch displays that aren’t made for phones these days.

While there’s no word on pricing, the GPD-XP will almost certainly be more affordable than the GPD Win 3 or Win Max 2021, which have price tags in the $1000+ range, and it’ll most likely also be cheaper than the Valve Steam Deck, which is up for pre-order for $399 and up.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

