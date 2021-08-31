Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Toward the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic, there was a webcam shortage as folks bought up all the available supply of cameras to participate in endless Zoom calls. These days it’s a lot easier to find a halfway decent model for a reasonable price. And today you can score one of the best deals I’ve seen to date: Aukey is selling a 1080p webcam for $15 when you use the coupon LABOR70 at checkout.
Meanwhile Best Buy is selling the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $71, matching the best price to date on this 6 inch eReader. Lenovo is running a Labor Day sale, with discounts on tablets, laptops, and most Amazon Echo devices are on sale.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets & eReaders
- Lenovo Tab M8 FHD w/Helio P22T/3GB/32GB for $120 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ w/Helio P22N/3GB/32GB for $130 – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10″ 2-in-1 w/Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $220 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 11.5″ w/SD730G/4GB/128GB for $313 – Lenovo (via eBay)
Laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 11.6″ FHD convertible w/Pentium Silver N5030/4GB/128GB SSD for $330 – Lenovo
- HP Envy 13 w/Intel Tiger Lake $620 and up – HP
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Intel Tiger Lake for $660 and up – HP
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 w/Ryzen 5 5000U for $670 and up – HP
Media Streamers
- Roku Express 4K+ for $29 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
Networking
- Netgear R6700AX WiFi 6 (AX1800) router for $75 – Amazon
- Netgear EAX15 WiFi 6 mesh range extender for $90 – Amazon
Headphones & earbuds
- Lenovo true wireless earbuds for $15 – Lenovo
- Anker Soundcore earbuds for $20 and up – Newegg
- JBL Under Armour Project Rock true wireless sport earbuds for $70 – Best Buy
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-gen) for $90 – Amazon
- Lenovo Yoga Active Noise Cancelling headphones for $95 – Lenovo
Smart Speakers
- Amazon Echo Auto for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo (4th-gen) for $80 – Amazon
- Google Nest Audio for $80 – Best Buy
Smart Displays
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $30 – Lenovo
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st-gen) for $45 – Amazon (some Prime customers can save $5 more with coupon: SHOWPRIME )
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd-gen) for $55 – Amazon
- Nest Hub (2nd-gen) 7″ smart display for $70 – Walmart
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st-gen) for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd-gen) for $100 – Amazon
Webcams
- Logitech C925e webcam for $90 – Lenovo
- Aukey FHD webcam for $15 – Aukey (coupon: LABOR70)
Mice
Charging
- Aukey 10,000 mAh power bank w/18W USB-PD for $6 – Aukey (coupon: LABOR70)
- Aukey Focus Mix 30W dual-port USB wall charger for $9 – Aukey (coupon: LABOR70)
Other
- Save 15% on thousands of refurbished items – eBay (coupon: SAVE15LABORDAY)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $71 – Best Buy