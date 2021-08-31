Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Toward the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic, there was a webcam shortage as folks bought up all the available supply of cameras to participate in endless Zoom calls. These days it’s a lot easier to find a halfway decent model for a reasonable price. And today you can score one of the best deals I’ve seen to date: Aukey is selling a 1080p webcam for $15 when you use the coupon LABOR70 at checkout.

Meanwhile Best Buy is selling the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $71, matching the best price to date on this 6 inch eReader. Lenovo is running a Labor Day sale, with discounts on tablets, laptops, and most Amazon Echo devices are on sale.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

