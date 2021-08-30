Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

EBay is running a Labor Day sale on refurbished products, which means you can save an extra 15% on thousands of items including laptops, smartphones, cameras, vacuum cleaners, and wireless headphones & earbuds… lots, and lots of wireless headphones and earbuds.

Meanwhile if you prefer new to used, Best Buy is selling Sony’s popular WH-1000XM3 headphones for $180, and Amazon is taking 25% off the price of Anker’s Soundcore Life Q series headphones, which are already some of the best over-ear, wireless, noise-cancelling headphones available for under $100.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

