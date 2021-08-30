Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
EBay is running a Labor Day sale on refurbished products, which means you can save an extra 15% on thousands of items including laptops, smartphones, cameras, vacuum cleaners, and wireless headphones & earbuds… lots, and lots of wireless headphones and earbuds.
Meanwhile if you prefer new to used, Best Buy is selling Sony’s popular WH-1000XM3 headphones for $180, and Amazon is taking 25% off the price of Anker’s Soundcore Life Q series headphones, which are already some of the best over-ear, wireless, noise-cancelling headphones available for under $100.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
eBay Sale
- Save an extra 15% on 2,000+ refurbished products (save up to $100 max) – eBay (coupon: SAVE15LABORDAY)
- Refurb Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10″ 2-in-1 w/Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $150 – VIP Outlet (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE15LABORDAY)
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $60 – Samsung (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE15LABORDAY)
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $60 – Samsung (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE15LABORDAY)
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds for $31 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE15LABORDAY)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds for $73 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE15LABORDAY)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 85t noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $116 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE15LABORDAY)
- Refurb Bose Frames Alto for $84 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE15LABORDAY)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $169 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE15LABORDAY)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $237 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE15LABORDAY)
Headphones & earbuds
- Save 25% on Anker Soundcore Life Q headphones – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X true wireless earbuds for $20 – Newegg
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $180 – Best Buy
Media Streamers
- Roku Express 4K+ for $29 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick+ for $39 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra for $80 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar for $100 – Amazon
Laptops
- Asus CX22NA 11.6″ Chromebook w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $129 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $179 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook 100e 11.6″ w/MT78173C/4GB/32GB for $190 – B&H
- Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook 13″ convertible w/Core i3-1115G4/4GB/64GB for $420 – Newegg
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $130 – Samsung
- Apple iPad Air w/64GB for $500 – Best Buy
Downloads & Streaming
- Listen to The Sandman Audible audiobook by Neil Gaiman for free through October 22 – Amazon/Audible (US only)
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi & fantasy audio dramas – Humble Bundle
Other
- Baseus 20,000 mAh power bank w/65W USB-C output for $45 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- WD EasyStore 1TB portable SSD for $100 – Best Buy
- Arzopa 15.6″ portable monitor for $140 – Amazon
- LG Ultra PC 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Amazon