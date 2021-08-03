Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon Prime members can snag 9 PC games for free this month, including classics like the LucaArts point-and-click adventure Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis and more recent titles like Battlefield V.

Amazon is also offering Prime members a 1-month subscription to video streaming channel Epix for $1, and if you haven’t already signed up for an Amazon Music Unlimited plan yet, new subscribers can pay $1 per month for the next three months and get a Paramount+ subscription that the same time.

With Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 set to premiere next week, I’m a little disappointed that I don’t qualify, but I’m sure Paramount+ will offer their own discount again soon. They seem to run at least a few per yar.

