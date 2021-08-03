Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon Prime members can snag 9 PC games for free this month, including classics like the LucaArts point-and-click adventure Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis and more recent titles like Battlefield V.
Amazon is also offering Prime members a 1-month subscription to video streaming channel Epix for $1, and if you haven’t already signed up for an Amazon Music Unlimited plan yet, new subscribers can pay $1 per month for the next three months and get a Paramount+ subscription that the same time.
With Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 set to premiere next week, I’m a little disappointed that I don’t qualify, but I’m sure Paramount+ will offer their own discount again soon. They seem to run at least a few per yar.
Downloads & Streaming
- Amazon Music Unlimited & Paramount+ subscription for $1/month for first 3 months – Amazon (new subscribers only)
- Epix 1-month subscription for $1 – Amazon (Prime members)
- Battlefield 1, Battlefield V, and 7 other PC games for free – Amazon Prime Gaming/Origin
- Save up to 70% on select PC games – Microsoft Store
- Epic Games Store Summer Sale – Epic Games Store
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ w/MT8173C/4GB/64GB for $230 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/512GB for $600 – Lenovo (coupon: B2SYOGA6)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 4000U for $700 and up – HP
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $820 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $130 and up – Samsung
- Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 10.1″ for $160 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $270 – Samsung
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 11.5″ Android tablet for $310 – Lenovo (via eBay)
Amazon devices
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st-gen) for $45 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st-gen) for $70 – Amazon
- Eero 6 mesh WiFi router systems for up to 29% off – Amazon
Wireless speakers
- Anker Soundcore portable Bluetooth speaker for $22 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony SRS-XB33 portable Bluetooth speaker for $60 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: B2SCRSAVING)
- Refurb JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $135 – JBL (via eBay)
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker (new) for $150 – JBL
Wireless headphones
- Refurb Sony WH-CH710N/B wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $43 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: B2SCRSAVING)
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds for $60 – Samsung (via eBay w/coupon: B2SCRSAVING)
- JBL Under Armour Project Rock true wireless sport earbuds for $90 – Best Buy
- Klipsch T5 II true wireless earbuds for $105 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $150 – Secondipity (via eBay)
Other
- Save 15% on hundreds of refurbished items – eBay (coupon: B2SCRSAVING)
- Logitech G Pro mechanical gaming keyboard (tenkyeless) for $100 – Amazon
- Aukey 10,000 mAh power bank for $13 – Aukey (coupon: PB10)
Oh, you’re missing a 0 on the Logitech mechanical keyboard deal. I got ridiculously excited for a moment.
Whoops! Sorry to get your hopes up. I’ve fixed the article!