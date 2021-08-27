Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The annual Intel Gamer Days promotion has kicked off, which means a bunch of PC makers and retailers are offering discounts on gaming PCs and accessories. You can pick up an entry-level gaming laptop for as little as $629, save on gaming mice, keyboards, and other accessories, and generally find deals across the board.
If you’re looking for something to play on your new PC, the Humble Store is running a Summer Game Sale. And if you just want to sit back and stream some TV and movies, Amazon is offering a bunch of Prime Channels including Britbox, Acorn, and PBS Masterpiece for $1 per month each for the first two months.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Gaming laptop sales
- Intel Gamer Days – Intel
- Gaming Laptops for $680 and up – Target
- Gaming Laptops for $860 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo gaming laptops for $801 and up – Lenovo
- Acer gaming laptops for $1300 and up – Acer
- Razer gaming laptops for $1450 and up – Amazon
Gaming laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15.6″ laptop w/Core i5-10300H/GTX 1650/8GB/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $629 – B&H
- MSI GF63 15.6″ laptop w/Core i5-10200H/GTX 1650/8GB/256GB for $630 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15.6″ w/Core i5-11300H/GTX 1650/8GB/512GB for $770 – HP
- Victus by HP 16″ laptop w/Core i5-11400H/GTX 1650/8GB/256GB for $800 – HP
- MSI Katana GF66 15.6″ 144 Hz laptop w/Core i5-11400H/RTX 3050/8GB/512GB for $879 – Adorama
- Lenovo Legion 7 15.6″ 144Hz laptop w/Core i7-10750H/RTX 2060/8GB/1TB for $1100 – AntOnline (via eBay)
- Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14″ gaming laptop for $1200 and up – Best Buy
- Alienware m15 R6 15.6″ 165 Hz laptop w/Core i5-1400H/RTX 3060/8GB/256GB for $1300 – Dell
- Razer Blade Stealth laptop w/13″ 120 Hz display/Core i7-1165G7/GTX 1650 Ti/16GB/512GB for $1450 – Amazon
- Acer Predator Triton 500 SE 16″ 165 Hz laptop w/Core i7-11800H/RTX 3060/16GB/512GB for $1500 – Best Buy
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2020) 15.6″ 300Hz laptop w/Core i7-10875H/RTX 2070/16GB/512GB for $1700 – Amazon
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2020) 15.6″ 300 Hz laptop w/Core i7-10875H/RTX 2080/16GB/1TB for $2200 – Amazon
PC accessories
- Save up to 30% on Razer gaming gear – Amazon
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming mouse for $20 – Amazon
- Razer Huntsman Tenkeyless mechanical keyboard w/RGB backlit keys for $80 – Amazon
- Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard w/RGB backlit keys for $90 – Amazon
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse for $95 – Amazon
- Razer Viper wireless gaming mouse for $85 – Amazon
- Razer Seiren X USB microphone for $56 – Amazon
- Razer Kishi mobile game controller for iPhone for $64 – Amazon
Amazon Prime Channels deals
- BBC Select (documentaries) for $1/month for the first two months – Amazon
- Britbox for $1/month for the first two months – Amazon
- PBS Masterpiece for $1/month for the first two months – Amazon
- Acorn for $1/month for the first two months – Amazon
- True Royalty for $1/month for first two months – Amazon
Other
- Save up to 90% on select games – Humble Summer Sale
- AfterShokz OpenMove bone conduction wireless headphones for $56 – Amazon
- Mpow 452 true wireless over-ear earbuds for $31 – coupon: insider02
- Samsung T7 Touch 2TB portable SSD for $270 – B&H
- WD EasyStore 5TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $90 – Best Buy
- Refurb Baratza Encore burr coffee grinder for $99 – Baratza (not tech related, but this is an excellent price for a grinder I’ve been using for years)