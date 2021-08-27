Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The annual Intel Gamer Days promotion has kicked off, which means a bunch of PC makers and retailers are offering discounts on gaming PCs and accessories. You can pick up an entry-level gaming laptop for as little as $629, save on gaming mice, keyboards, and other accessories, and generally find deals across the board.

If you’re looking for something to play on your new PC, the Humble Store is running a Summer Game Sale.  And if you just want to sit back and stream some TV and movies, Amazon is offering a bunch of Prime Channels including Britbox, Acorn, and PBS Masterpiece for $1 per month each for the first two months.

Amazon

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Gaming laptop sales

Gaming laptops

PC accessories

Amazon Prime Channels deals

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.