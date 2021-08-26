Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Epic Games Store is giving away two free PC games this week, including Saints Row: The Third Remastered. And Humble Bundle is offering a name-your-price deal on a bundle of PC games that require sneaking around, including Hitman, Hitman 2, Ghost of a Tale, and Aragami. And if you need a machine to play those games on, B&H is offering an entry-level Lenovo gaming laptop for just $599.

Newegg, meanwhile, is offering discounts on network-attached storage, smartphones, and true wireless earbuds – including one of the lowest prices I’ve seen to date on a pair of TWS earbuds with active noise cancellation.

While the Mpow X3 earbuds probably don’t sound nearly as good as a pair of Samsung or Sony noise-cancelling earbuds, they cost a whole lot less, with a list price of around $50. And today Newegg is selling them for just $22.

I own a pair of Mpow X3 earbuds which I bought for more than twice the price Newegg is charging at the moment. The noise cancellation isn’t stellar, but it’s good enough to let me listen to podcasts while vacuuming the house, something that’s tough to do without ANC.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Wireless audio

PC Games

Devices

Storage

Other

