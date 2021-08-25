Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
T-Mobile is giving customers a 12-month Apple TV+ subscription for free. And if you need a device that will let you watch it on your TV, you don’t need an Apple TV – you can pick up a Roku Express 4K+ for $29 at the moment, or pay $38 for an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.
Meanwhile, Lenovo is selling a set of true wireless earbuds for just $15, Walmart is offering a 4-month TIDAL subscription to folks who pay $69 for a set of Sony WH-CH700N headphones, and select Amazon, Lenovo, and Apple tablets are on sale today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Media Streaming
- 12-month Apple TV+ subscription free for T-Mobile customers – T-Mobile
- Roku Express 4k+ for $29 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $38 – Amazon
- Anker Nebula Apollo portable projector for $255 – Amazon
- Anker Nebula Capsulate portable WiFi projector for $250 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Headphones & earbuds
- Lenovo True Wireless earbuds for $15 – Lenovo (coupon: SNEAKYTABS)
- Sony WH-CH700N wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones + 4-month TIDAL subscription for $69 – Walmart
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $70 – Samsung (via eBay)
- Refurb Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $80 – Sennheiser (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $125 – Woot
Tablets
- Apple iPad Mini for $300 and up – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 10.1″ for $157 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle w/BT keyboard + 12-months Microsoft 365 Personal for $170 – Amazon
Computers
- Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G78GB/256GB for $700 – Lenovo
- GK3V mini PC w/Celeron J4125/8GB/128GB for $175 – AliExpress
Other
- Banggood 15th-anniversary sale – Banggood