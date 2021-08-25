Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

T-Mobile is giving customers a 12-month Apple TV+ subscription for free. And if you need a device that will let you watch it on your TV, you don’t need an Apple TV – you can pick up a Roku Express 4K+ for $29 at the moment, or pay $38 for an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.

Meanwhile, Lenovo is selling a set of true wireless earbuds for just $15, Walmart is offering a 4-month TIDAL subscription to folks who pay $69 for a set of Sony WH-CH700N headphones, and select Amazon, Lenovo, and Apple tablets are on sale today.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Media Streaming

Headphones & earbuds

Tablets

Computers

Other

