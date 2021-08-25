Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

T-Mobile is giving customers a 12-month Apple TV+ subscription for free. And if you need a device that will let you watch it on your TV, you don’t need an Apple TV – you can pick up a Roku Express 4K+ for $29 at the moment, or pay $38 for an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.

Meanwhile, Lenovo is selling a set of true wireless earbuds for just $15, Walmart is offering a 4-month TIDAL subscription to folks who pay $69 for a set of Sony WH-CH700N headphones, and select Amazon, Lenovo, and Apple tablets are on sale today.

Apple TV+

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Media Streaming

Headphones & earbuds

Tablets

Computers

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.