Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The MSI Prestige 14 Evo is a thin and light laptop that offers strong performance and a nice design. I reviewed a model with an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor earlier this year, and while battery life was underwhelming for a notebook with an $1149 price tag, it was the fastest notebook I’ve ever used that weighs less than 3 pounds.
Now Amazon is offering a model with a Core i5-1135G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for just just over half that price (after rebate). While that mid-range processor won’t be quite as fast, the $599 price tag makes this laptop a lot more attractive.
Note that you’ll have to pay $699 up front for the laptop. To get the $100 rebate, you’ll need order the MSI Prestige 14 Evo before September 30, 2021 and then send in a rebate form.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops & tablets
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $599 – Amazon (after rebate)
- Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB for $986 – Dell (coupon: SAVE12)
- Dell Inspiron 7000 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Woot
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for $550 and up – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 + Type Cover bundles for $550 and up – Microsoft Store
Headphones
- AKG N60NC wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $70 – JBL (via eBay)
- Jabra Elite 85h wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $150 – Best Buy
Other
- RAVPower 20,000 mAh 80W power bank w/AC outlet, 30W USB-PD, 18W USB-A for $50 – RAVPower (coupon: DNS54)
- Tile Slim Bluetooth tracker for $14 – Daily Steals
- Aukey Focus Duo 30W USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $16 – Aukey (coupon: SCHOOL50)
- Amazon Echo Show (1st-gen) smart display for $50 – Woot
- The Three-Body Problem eBook by Cixin Liu for $3 – Amazon (or Google Play)