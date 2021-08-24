Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The MSI Prestige 14 Evo is a thin and light laptop that offers strong performance and a nice design. I reviewed a model with an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor earlier this year, and while battery life was underwhelming for a notebook with an $1149 price tag, it was the fastest notebook I’ve ever used that weighs less than 3 pounds.

Now Amazon is offering a model with a Core i5-1135G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for just just over half that price (after rebate). While that mid-range processor won’t be quite as fast, the $599 price tag makes this laptop a lot more attractive.

Note that you’ll have to pay $699 up front for the laptop. To get the $100 rebate, you’ll need order the MSI Prestige 14 Evo before September 30, 2021 and then send in a rebate form.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops & tablets

Headphones

Other

