Best Buy is making a cheap HP Chromebook even cheaper – you can pick up a model with an 11.6 inch display, a MediaTek MT8183 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage for just $110.

But if Chrome OS isn’t your jam, Samsung is also selling its new Galaxy Book Go 14 inch Windows 10 laptop with a Snapdragon 7c processor for $300 today, which is $50 off the list price. Meanwhile there are also deals on Apple and Samsung tablets, various networking products, keyboards, and other accessories, and more.

HP Chromebook

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops & tablets

Wireless headphones & speakers

Networking

Other

