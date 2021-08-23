Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is making a cheap HP Chromebook even cheaper – you can pick up a model with an 11.6 inch display, a MediaTek MT8183 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage for just $110.
But if Chrome OS isn’t your jam, Samsung is also selling its new Galaxy Book Go 14 inch Windows 10 laptop with a Snapdragon 7c processor for $300 today, which is $50 off the list price. Meanwhile there are also deals on Apple and Samsung tablets, various networking products, keyboards, and other accessories, and more.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops & tablets
- HP Chromebook 11″ w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $119 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14″ Win10 laptop w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/4GB/128GB for $300 – Samsung
- Apple iPad Mini 7.9″ tablet w/64GB for $300 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11″ for $530 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4″ for $730 and up – Amazon
Wireless headphones & speakers
- AUsounds AU-Stream true wireless earbuds for $20 – B&H
- Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 true wireless earbuds for $40 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRU53)
- Tribit true wireless earbuds for $60 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 85t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $120 – Jabra (via eBay)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $195 – Woot
- Harmon Kardon Onyx Studio 7 portable Bluetooth speaker for $220 – Woot
Networking
- Arris networking products for up to 35% off – Amazon
- eero 6 mesh WiFi router systems for up to 38% off – Amazon
- TP-Link Archer AX10 WiFi 6 (AX1500) router for $70 – Amazon
Other
- Select best-selling Kindle eBooks for $5 or less – Amazon
- Logitech MX Keys Advanced Illuminated wireless keyboard for $80 – Staples (coupon: 92760)
- Razer Huntsman Mini 60% gaming keyboard for $78 – GameStop