The Epic Games Store is giving away Void Bastards and Yooka-Laylee for free this week. B&H is selling Logitech’s popular C920s HD Pro and C922x Pro Steam webcams for $60 and $75, respectively. And the GMK NucBox 2.4 inch mini PC is on sale for $50 off the list price when you use the coupon $50OFF-liliputing-KB1.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s device deals continue, which means you can save money on Fire tablets, Echo smart speakers and displays, Fire TV media streamers, and Kindle eReaders.

