Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away Void Bastards and Yooka-Laylee for free this week. B&H is selling Logitech’s popular C920s HD Pro and C922x Pro Steam webcams for $60 and $75, respectively. And the GMK NucBox 2.4 inch mini PC is on sale for $50 off the list price when you use the coupon $50OFF-liliputing-KB1.
Meanwhile, Amazon’s device deals continue, which means you can save money on Fire tablets, Echo smart speakers and displays, Fire TV media streamers, and Kindle eReaders.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon devices
- Amazon Devices for $20 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $130 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV devices for $25 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Echo devices for up to 60% off – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show devices for up to $35 off – Amazon
Aukey Back to School sale
- Save 50% on select items – Aukey (coupon: SCHOOL50)
- Aukey true wireless earbuds for $20 – Aukey (coupon: SCHOOL50)
- Aukey IPX8 over-ear true wireless earbuds for $25 – Aukey (coupon: SCHOOL50)
- Aukey hybrid active noise cancelling earbuds for $30 – Aukey (coupon: SCHOOL50)
- Aukey FHD webcam for $25 – Aukey (coupon: SCHOOL50)
More headphones & earbuds
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $127 – B&H
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $187 – Pro Distributing (via eBay)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $200 – Secondipity (via eBay)
PC Games
- Void Bastards PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Yooka-Laylee PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Jackbox Summer Party Bundle
Other
- GMK NucBox S mini PC w/Celeron J4125 for $180 and up – GMK (coupon: $50OFF-liliputing-KB1)
- NVIDIA Shield TV for $130 – Amazon
- Logitech C920s HD Pro webcam for $60 – B&H
- Logitech C922x Pro Stream webcam for $75 – B&H
- Aukey 4-port USB wall charger for $8 – Aukey (coupon: 50DEAL)
- Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C hub for $20 – Aukey (coupon: SCHOOL50)