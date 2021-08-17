Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is offering discounts on most of its Fire, Kindle, and Echo-branded products. Among other things, that means you can pick up a tablet for as little as $40, a Kindle eReader for as little as $65, or a 4K media streamer for as little as $38.

But there are even better deals if you look outside the Amazon ecosystem. The NVIDIA Shield TV, which may be one of the most powerful Android TV devices available, is on sale for $130 (which is still a lot, but it’s $20 off the list price), while the Roku Express 4K+ is on sale for $29 today, making it one of the most affordable 4K-ready media streamers available.

Roku Express 4k+ for $29

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Media Streamers

eReaders

Tablets

Headphones & earbuds

Smart Speakers & displays

Other

