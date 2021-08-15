Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is running a 3-day sale ending today, with discounts on select laptops, tablets, phones, and a whole bunch of other products. Meanwhile Amazon has just kicked of a bunch of deals on Fire and Echo devices that can save you some money if you’re shopping for a Fire tablet, a media streamer, or a smart speaker or display.
The Amazon Fire tablets, by the way, ship without access to the Google Play Store, but it’s still pretty easy to install it on your own. Or if you’d rather not jump through those hoops, Amazon and Best Buy also have some decent deals on Samsung and Apple tablets.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon Fire tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $130 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle (w/BT keyboard + Microsoft 365) for $170 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Kids & Kids Pro tablets for $60 and up – Amazon
Other tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $129 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite w/S-Pen for $270 – Amazon
- Apple iPad mini for $350 and up – Best Buy
- Apple iPad Air for $500 and up – Best Buy
Laptops
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14″ FHD laptop w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/128GB for $250 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ HD convertible w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/128GB for $400 – Best Buy
Amazon Fire TV media streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $38 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR for $170 and up – Amazon
Amazon Echo smart speakers & displays
- Amazon Echo Dot for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $55 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $100 – Amazon
Other
- Save up to $90 on WD Black game drives & docks – B&H
- Logitech C920s Pro HD webcam for $60 – Target
- Tile Slim Bluetooth tracker for $24 – Amazon