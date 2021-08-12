Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Bose QuietComfort 35 III series headphones aren’t the latest from Bose, but they’re still some of the most comfortable wireless over-ear headphones featuring high-quality noise cancellation and a popular option. More importantly, they’re getting more affordable all the time – meh is selling a pair for $189 today.
Meanwhile, if you’re looking to pair your headphones with a laptop (or even if you’re, not, but you still need a laptop), a few Acer thin and lights are on sale for discounted prices today, including models with AMD Ryzen or Intel Tiger Lake processor options.
Here are some of the day’s best deals:
Acer laptops
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/512GB for $613 – Amazon
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $746 – Amazon
- Acer Swift X 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800U/RTX 3050Ti/16GB/512GB for $1070 – Amazon
Memory and storage
- Save 15% on select SSDs – Newegg
- Save 15% on select Crucial laptop & desktop RAM – Newegg (coupon: EMCEAHS45)
Headphones & earbuds
- AUSounds AU-Stream true wireless earbuds for $15 – B&H (or 3-pack for $45)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $189 – meh
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick w/Alexa Voice Remote for $20 – Woot
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K w/Alexa Voice Remote for $40 – Amazon
PC Games
- Pay $9 or more for a bundle of 7 PC games – Humble Bundle
- Rebel Galaxy PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Other
- RAVPower 30W USB-C & USB-A dual-port wall charger for $12 – RAVPower (coupon: RPKOSDS)
- TP-Link networking product sale – Amazon