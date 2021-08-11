Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 convertible laptop with an 11.6 inch HD display, a MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage has a list price of $250.

But today you can pick one up from Woot for $140, making it one of the most affordable convertible Chromebooks with a touchscreen display and 360-degree hinge that lets you use the Chrome OS computer as either a notebook or a tablet.

Here are are some of the day’s best deals.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.