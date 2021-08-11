Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 convertible laptop with an 11.6 inch HD display, a MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage has a list price of $250.

But today you can pick one up from Woot for $140, making it one of the most affordable convertible Chromebooks with a touchscreen display and 360-degree hinge that lets you use the Chrome OS computer as either a notebook or a tablet.

Here are are some of the day’s best deals.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

