Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 convertible laptop with an 11.6 inch HD display, a MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage has a list price of $250.
But today you can pick one up from Woot for $140, making it one of the most affordable convertible Chromebooks with a touchscreen display and 360-degree hinge that lets you use the Chrome OS computer as either a notebook or a tablet.
Here are are some of the day’s best deals.
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11″ HD convertible w/MT8173C/4GB/64GB for $140 – Woot
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ FHD convertible w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $310 – Amazon
- Save 50% on a OnePlus 9 5G when you add a line at T-Mobile – OnePlus
- Google Pixel 3 XL smartphone for $215 – Woot
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $85 – Best Buy
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
- Jabra Elite 75 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $90 – Best Buy
- Kindle eBooks for $1 – $5 (Goodreads Choice award winners & nominees) – Amazon