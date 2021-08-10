Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
You can pick up a previous-gen Mac Mini for $499 today, snag a Kindle for $60 or Kindle Paperwhite for $85, score up to 6 months of Disney+ for free when you sign up for an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, or pick up a massive 297 Wh battery/power station that can charge all your stuff on the go for just $210 (with the coupon: POWERSTUDIO).
Meanwhile, eBay is running a massive Back to School sale that lets you save 20% on thousands of new and refurbished products for up to $100 off when you use the coupon SAVE20FORBTS.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Sales
- Save 20% on select “Back to School Essentials) – eBay (coupon: SAVE20FORBTS for up to $100 off)
- Save 20% on select tech products – eBay (coupon: SAVE20FORBTS for up to $100 off)
- Save up to 32% on select Acer products – Amazon
Computers and accessories
- Apple Mac Mini w/Core i3-8109U/8GB/256GB for $499 – B&H
- Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth mouse for $50 – Lenovo (coupon: MXMASTER50)
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle for $60 – Best Buy
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $85 – Best Buy
Media Streamers
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $35 – Electronic_Express (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE20FORBTS)
- Roku Express 4K+ media streamer for $35 – Electronic_Express (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE20FORBTS)
Charging
- Aukey PowerStudio 300 297Wh battery for $210 – Aukey (coupon: POWERSTUDIO)
- Aukey PA-S24 Power Strip Tower XL for $30 – Aukey (coupon: 50DEAL)
Wireless audio
- JVC wireless sport earbuds 3-pack for $18 – meh
- Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds for $55 – Best Buy (or refurb from Jabra via eBay for $40)
Streaming & downloads
- 6-month Disney+ membership free for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers – Amazon
- 3-month Disney+ membership free for returning Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers – Amazon
- The Infinite Noise eBook by Lauren Shippen for free – Tor