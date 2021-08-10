Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

You can pick up a previous-gen Mac Mini for $499 today, snag a Kindle for $60 or Kindle Paperwhite for $85, score up to 6 months of Disney+ for free when you sign up for an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, or pick up a massive 297 Wh battery/power station that can charge all your stuff on the go for just $210 (with the coupon: POWERSTUDIO).

Meanwhile, eBay is running a massive Back to School sale that lets you save 20% on thousands of new and refurbished products for up to $100 off when you use the coupon SAVE20FORBTS.

Aukey PowerStudio 300 for $210 (with coupon: POWERSTUDIO)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Sales

Computers and accessories

eReaders

Media Streamers

Charging

Wireless audio

Streaming & downloads

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.