Best Buy is selling last year’s iPad Pro tablets for up to $200 off. But while Apple continues to lead the tablet market in terms of shipments, there are plenty of cheaper options if you’re willing to go with Android or Chrome OS.

Lenovo, for example, is currently selling a 10 inch Android tablet with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor for $180, a Chrome OS model with a digital pen and detachable keyboard for $250, or an 11 inch Android tablet with a Snapdragon 730G processor for $340. Or you can spend an extra $100 to get a version with 50% more RAM plus a keyboard and pen.

