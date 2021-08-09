Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is selling last year’s iPad Pro tablets for up to $200 off. But while Apple continues to lead the tablet market in terms of shipments, there are plenty of cheaper options if you’re willing to go with Android or Chrome OS.
Lenovo, for example, is currently selling a 10 inch Android tablet with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor for $180, a Chrome OS model with a digital pen and detachable keyboard for $250, or an 11 inch Android tablet with a Snapdragon 730G processor for $340. Or you can spend an extra $100 to get a version with 50% more RAM plus a keyboard and pen.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 10″ FHD tablet w/Google Assistant/SD439/4GB/64GB for $180 – Lenovo (coupon: BACKTOTABS)
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10″ detachable w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/128GB + keyboard & pen for $250 – Lenovo (coupon: CHROMEDB6)
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro w/SD730G/4GB/128GB for $340 – Lenovo (coupon: BACKTOTABS)
- Lenovo Yoga Tab P11 Pro w/SD730G/6GB/128GB + keyboard & pen for $440 – Lenovo (coupon: BACKTOTABS)
- Apple iPad Pro (11 inch, 2020) w/256GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9 inch, 2020) w/256GB for $900 – Best Buy
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook 5i 14″ w/Pentium Gold 7505/4GB/128GB for $305 – Lenovo (coupon: CHROMEDB8)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 13 FHD convertible w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $330 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 14 convertible w/Core i3-1005G1/8GB/256GB for $499 – Microsoft Store
- Dell Inspiron 7000 13 convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB + 32GB Optane for $700 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/1TB for $730 – Newegg
Headphones & earbuds
- Anker Soundcore Spirit 2 Bluetooth earbuds for $17 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRQ86)
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-gen) true wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $90 – Amazon
- 1MORE EHD9001TA-THX true wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $100 – Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $200 – Best Buy
- Save up to 52% on 1MORE earbuds – Amazon
- Save up to 40% on Skullcandy earbuds – Amazon
Other
- Aukey 1080p webcam for $26 – Newegg
- Lenovo 300 FHD webcam for $28 – Lenovo
- Google Pixel 3 smartphone w/64GB for $170 – Your Best Store (via eBay)