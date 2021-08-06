Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

HP is selling an Envy x360 13 inch convertible laptop with an OLED display and Intel Tiger Lake processor options for $700 and up. That’s $170 off the list price, but it’s also one of the lowest prices I’ve seen to date for any notebook with an OLED screen.

HP Envy x360 13

Meanwhile Best Buy is selling a Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible for the same price. While this laptop has an LCD screen, it also has an AMD Ryzen 5800U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, which is a lot of horsepower for not a lot of money.

Lenovo Yoga 6

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops under $599

Laptops under $800

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.