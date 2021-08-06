Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
HP is selling an Envy x360 13 inch convertible laptop with an OLED display and Intel Tiger Lake processor options for $700 and up. That’s $170 off the list price, but it’s also one of the lowest prices I’ve seen to date for any notebook with an OLED screen.
Meanwhile Best Buy is selling a Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible for the same price. While this laptop has an LCD screen, it also has an AMD Ryzen 5800U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, which is a lot of horsepower for not a lot of money.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops under $599
- Asus VivoBook 14 FHD laptop w/Core i3-1005G1/4GB/128GB for $270 – Best Buy
- HP Laptop 14t w/Celeron N4500/8GB/128GB for $320 – HP
- HP Laptop 14z w/Ryzen 3 5300U/8GB/128GB for $390 – HP
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5 w/Ryzen 5 4500U/16GB/256GB for $540 – Lenovo (coupon: B2SCHOOLDB7)
Laptops under $800
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/512GB for $600 – Lenovo (coupon: B2SYOGA6)
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $645 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- HP Envy 13t w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $650 – HP
- HP Envy x360 13″ OLED convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – HP
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $750 – Lenovo (coupon: Use eCoupon: BUILDUP2SAVINGS)
Other
- TP-Link Archer AX1800 WiFi 6 router for $80 – Amazon
- Aukey 1080p webcam for $26 – Newegg
- Name your price for a bundle of video game eBooks – StoryBundle
- Square Enix Android game sale – Google Play Store (via /r/GooglePlayDeals)