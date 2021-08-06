Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

HP is selling an Envy x360 13 inch convertible laptop with an OLED display and Intel Tiger Lake processor options for $700 and up. That’s $170 off the list price, but it’s also one of the lowest prices I’ve seen to date for any notebook with an OLED screen.

Meanwhile Best Buy is selling a Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible for the same price. While this laptop has an LCD screen, it also has an AMD Ryzen 5800U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, which is a lot of horsepower for not a lot of money.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops under $599

Laptops under $800

Other

