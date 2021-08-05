Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Microsoft’s Surface Duo dual-screen Android phone sold for $1400 when it debuted last year. Today you can pick up a model with 64GB of storage for $389 or a 128GB version for $470.
Or you could just pick up a Pixel 4 for $379 if you’re looking for an affordable phone that you plan to use primarily as… a phone. Meanwhile, the Epic Games Store is giving away two free PC games this week, Humble Bundle is offering a name-your-price deal on a bundle of Roguelike games, and Best Buy is selling refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $85.
PC Games
- A Plague Tale: Innocence PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Minit PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of Roguelike PC games – Humble Bundle
Laptops
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $129 – Walmart
- LG Gram 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $899 – BuyDig (coupon: JUF21)
Smartphones & Tablets
- Google Pixel 4 w/64GB for $379 – B&H
- Microsoft Surface Duo dual-screen phone w/64GB for $389 – BuyDig
- Microsoft Surface Duo w/128GB for $470 – Woot
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ w/S-Pen for $270 – Samsung
Wireless headphones
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $189 – MorningSave
- Jabra Elite 85h wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $150 – Amazon
Wireless earbuds
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $85 – Best Buy
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $68 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: B2SCRSAVING)
- Aukey EP-21 true wireless earbuds for $26 – Newegg
- EarFun Free 2 true wireless earbuds for $38 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: EFREEWC1)
Other
If it wasn’t for the warning of “this device is locked to AT&T and cannot be unlocked” message, I would consider buying a Surface Duo at those prices.
I want to believe that there is a way to unlock them, but I’m not betting $380 on it
On one of the previous sales I almost bought one, then noticed that it was locked to AT&T. I assumed that it could be unlocked, but wanted to do a little research first. I don’t know about this batch, but with one of the pervious sales people on Reddit and such were reporting that when they called AT&T to unlock the devices that AT&T said they couldn’t unlock them because they didn’t have the IMEI numbers registered. So people tried third party unlock services. Same thing. Then people talked to Microsoft. MS said they couldn’t unlock them because they aren’t a carrier and can’t do that kind of thing. It sounded like a a few people were able to get MS and AT&T to talk to each other after hounding them sufficiently and were able to get the devices unlocked finally.
That said, the situation might be different now, but if unlocking is super important to you, I’d recommend doing some research before you buy one.
Unlocking is absolutely important to me as I’m in the UK, there’s no AT&T here. Also your US duos cost ~£330 after currency conversion and VAT but microsoft sell them here for £680. I guess the lack of unlocking is what’s keeping them cheap.