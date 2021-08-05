Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Microsoft’s Surface Duo dual-screen Android phone sold for $1400 when it debuted last year. Today you can pick up a model with 64GB of storage for $389 or a 128GB version for $470.

Or you could just pick up a Pixel 4 for $379 if you’re looking for an affordable phone that you plan to use primarily as… a phone. Meanwhile, the Epic Games Store is giving away two free PC games this week, Humble Bundle is offering a name-your-price deal on a bundle of Roguelike games, and Best Buy is selling refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $85.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

