Microsoft’s Surface Duo dual-screen Android phone sold for $1400 when it debuted last year. Today you can pick up a model with 64GB of storage for $389 or a 128GB version for $470.

Or you could just pick up a Pixel 4 for $379 if you’re looking for an affordable phone that you plan to use primarily as… a phone. Meanwhile, the Epic Games Store is giving away two free PC games this week, Humble Bundle is offering a name-your-price deal on a bundle of Roguelike games, and Best Buy is selling refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $85.

  1. If it wasn’t for the warning of “this device is locked to AT&T and cannot be unlocked” message, I would consider buying a Surface Duo at those prices.

    I want to believe that there is a way to unlock them, but I’m not betting $380 on it

    1. On one of the previous sales I almost bought one, then noticed that it was locked to AT&T. I assumed that it could be unlocked, but wanted to do a little research first. I don’t know about this batch, but with one of the pervious sales people on Reddit and such were reporting that when they called AT&T to unlock the devices that AT&T said they couldn’t unlock them because they didn’t have the IMEI numbers registered. So people tried third party unlock services. Same thing. Then people talked to Microsoft. MS said they couldn’t unlock them because they aren’t a carrier and can’t do that kind of thing. It sounded like a a few people were able to get MS and AT&T to talk to each other after hounding them sufficiently and were able to get the devices unlocked finally.
      That said, the situation might be different now, but if unlocking is super important to you, I’d recommend doing some research before you buy one.

      1. Unlocking is absolutely important to me as I’m in the UK, there’s no AT&T here. Also your US duos cost ~£330 after currency conversion and VAT but microsoft sell them here for £680. I guess the lack of unlocking is what’s keeping them cheap.

