EBay’s refurbished product sale continues through Sunday, which means you can save 15% (up to $100) on hundreds of already-discounted items. They’re refurbished, but they also come with a 2-year warranty.
Some of the best deals are for wireless earbuds or headphones, allowing you to pick up some popular options from Jabra, Sony, and Samsung for far below their usual prices.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Headphones
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds for $39 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: B2SCRSAVING)
- Refurb Sony WH-CH710N wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $43 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: B2SCRSAVING)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 true wireless earbuds for $50 – Newegg
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $60 – Samsung (via eBay w/coupon: B2SCRSAVING)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $68 –
- Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: B2SCRSAVING)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds for $75 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: B2SCRSAVING)
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds for $80 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: B2SCRSAVING)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds for $125 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: B2SCRSAVING)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $170 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: B2SCRSAVING)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $224 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: B2SCRSAVING)
Laptops
- HP 14 HD laptop w/Core i3-1115G4/4GB/128GB for $356 – Woot
- HP 14Z laptop w/Ryzen 5000U for $370 and up – HP
- Dell Inspiron 14 FHD laptop w/Core i3-1125G4/8GB/256GB for $450 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 w/Core i5-11300H/8GB/512GB for $550 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $800 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $900 – Dell
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13″ 2 lb laptop w/Core i5-1130G7/8GB?256GB for $1056 – Lenovo
Other
- Aukey Minima 20W USB-C wall charger for $5 – Aukey (coupon: MINIMA4U)
- Seagate 5TB portable hard drive for $100 – Newegg
- Select Kindle biographies and memoirs for $5 or less – Amazon
- Google WiFi mesh WiFi router system (3-pack of WiFi 5 routers) for $150 – Amazon