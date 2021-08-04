Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

EBay’s refurbished product sale continues through Sunday, which means you can save 15% (up to $100) on hundreds of already-discounted items. They’re refurbished, but they also come with a 2-year warranty.

Some of the best deals are for wireless earbuds or headphones, allowing you to pick up some popular options from Jabra, Sony, and Samsung for far below their usual prices.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Headphones

Laptops

Other

