The Chuwi LarkBook X is a thin and light laptop with a 14 inch display, an all-metal design, a backlit keyboard, and a fanless design. But it’s also a relatively inexpensive notebook that’s expected to sell for less than $500 when it goes on sale in mid-August.

That’s because it’s powered by an Intel Celeron N5100 Jasper Lake processor, which is a 6 watt, processor designed for low-power, low-cost devices.

The good news is that the chip is one of Intel’s most recent, and most powerful processors based on Intel Atom technology. It’s a 4-core, 4-thread chip with a base frequency of 1.1 GHz, top burst speeds as high as 2.8 GHz, and Intel UHD integrated graphics with 24 execution units and support for speeds ranging from 350 MHz to 800 MHz.

With a 6 watt TDP, the chip also doesn’t generate much heat, which is what allows Chuwi to use it in a compact, fanless laptop. The notebook weighs 1.4kg (about 3.1 pounds) and measures 10mm (about 0.4″) thick and features an aluminum-magnesium body.

Chuwi says the notebook also has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid state storage. And the LarkBook X has a 14 inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a “2K” resolution, which likely means either 2160 1 350 or 2560 x 1600.

More details should be available closer to launch.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.