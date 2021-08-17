The AYN Odin is a handheld game console that looks a bit like a Nintendo Switch Lite. The Odin has a 6 inch, 1080p IPS LCD display surrounded by game controllers and it’s expected to have a starting price of less than $200.

But under the hood, the Odin has the guts of a flagship Android phone from a few years ago, including support for up to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. First revealed earlier this year with the code-name “Project Valhalla,” the Odin is set to launch through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign soon.

According to specs posted on a preview page for the upcoming crowdfunding campaign (spotted by redditor /u/berd95), the will be two versions of the Odin:

Odin Base Odin Pro Odin Lite Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 MediaTek Dimensity D1000C RAM 4GB LPDDR4x 8GB LPDDR4x 4GB LPDDR4x Storage 64GB UFS 2.1 128GB UFS 2.1 64GB UFS 2.1 Battery 5,000 mAh 6,000 mAh 5,000 mAh OS Android 10 Android 10 Android 11 Price $199 (crowdfunding)

$235 (retail) $249 (crowdfunding)

$293 (retail) $165 (crowdfunding)

$194 (retail)

Each model has a 5.98 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display with a scratch-resistant Dragontrail hardened glass cover.

And each also has stereo speakers, 3.5mm audio and mini HDMI ports, and support for fast charging, a fan for active cooing, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Snapdragon-powered models have USB 3.1 Type-C ports, while the version with a Dimensity chip has a USB 3.0 Type-C port instead. But all should also support Alt DisplayPort mode for video output by USB if you’d rather use a dock than a mini HDMI cable. AYN will offer a docking station for $50 during crowdfunding.

One advantage to the Lite model is that it comes with a newer processor, which may be why it’s the only version of the AYN Odin expected to ship with Android 11.

All three models will feature a custom, game-centric user interface with a game launcher and support for screen mapping features that allow you to assign game actions to physical buttons for titles designed for touchscreens rather than controllers.

The Odin will be available in several different colors, although color options will vary depending on whether you’re getting the Lite model or the Base/Pro versions.

AYN hasn’t announced a start date for the crowdfunding campaign yet, but with estimated ship dates starting in November for the Odin Base/Pro model and December for the Lite version, it’s likely that the campaign will begin soon.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

