Asus has already shown off a Jasper Lake-based mini PC this summer. Now they’ve revealed the N51051-IM-A, a compact new mainboard that leverages one of Intel’s low-power, low-cost 10nm processors.

Asus obviously isn’t hiding the fact that the board utilizes a 10W Celeron N5105 chip. The quad-core N5105 can handle four simultaneous threads and is clocked at 2Ghz — climbing to 2.9Ghz when Turbo Boost kicks in.

Even at the higher clock speed, Asus’ copper heatsink provides sufficient cooling. Fanless Tech notes that it appears to be the same heatsink that Asus used with similar offerings that sported Apollo Lake processors.

The board features a pair of SO-DIMM slots, four USB ports at the back and more via two onboard headers, a single PCIe 3.0 x1 slot, gigabit Ethernet and both HDMI and VGA output (there’s an LVDS header on the board, too). It also boasts a handful of serial ports and an RJ11 connector which tells you that this is not likely to be the board you’ll use to build your next silent set-top PC.

No, N51051-IM-A is aimed at IoT and industrial applications. It’s a good fit for retail settings, too, with all the I/O options (including 6 9-pin serial ports) needed to operate cash drawers, card readers and secondary point-of-sale displays.

Asus hasn’t posted full specs for the N51051-IM-A on its website yet, nor have they published pricing or availability information. Jasper Lake options are still fairly limited right now, though you can pick up the Chuwi HeroBox for about $200 if you don’t mind stepping down to the slightly less powerful Celeron N4500 chip… and you’re not looking to connect half a dozen serial peripherals.

via AnandTech

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

