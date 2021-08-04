Less than a week after we found out that the BeagleV Starlight single-board computer with a StarFive JH7100 RISC-V processor was not going to be mass produced, StarFive has announced that you may still be able to purchase a board soon using the same processor.
The Chinese chip maker is partnering with single-board PC maker Radxa on a new device that is expected to launch before the end of Q3, 2021.
The StarFive JH7100 is a 28nm dual-core processor with CPU cores based on SiFive’s U74 designs which, in turn, are based on RISC-V architecture. That’s an open standard instruction set for processors that’s starting to gain steam as an alternative to ARM.
RISC-V designs are still in their early days, and the StarFive JH7100 isn’t exactly a speed demon. It’s expected to offer performance comparable to an ARM Cortex-A55 CPU. But it’s also expected to be a relatively affordable entry-point for developers interested in beginning to work with RISC-V hardware.
Details about the upcoming Radxa board are light at the moment, but in an announcement, StarFive indicated it’ll have at least one thing that the BeagleV Starlight prototypes lacked – support for discrete graphics.
The company also plans to introduce a next-gen chip called the StarFive JH7110 soon, but there aren’t any details about how that chip will differ from the JH7100 yet.
Actually, announcement says that the “single board hardware platform” will use the same processor, and will be available in Q3. And then, separately, that the “next-generation JH7110 chip with new GPU feature support will soon be mass produced”. This could end up an important distinction …
Hopefully we can get these running Steam OS one day.