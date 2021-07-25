The Zidoo M6 is a single-board computer with a quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and support for a wide range of input and output options. It also features Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support and even works with an optional 5G or 4G LTE module thanks to a mini PCIe socket and SIM card slot.

Zidoo plans to sell the M6 in two configurations: a mini PC that comes with a chassis or a “core board” which is basically just the single-board computer. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet.

At 158mm x 95mm, the Zidoo M6 is about twice the size of a Raspberry Pi Model B. But it also packs a lot more ports/expansion options.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs:

Processor: RK3566 processor (1.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 quad-core CPU with Mali-G52 graphics and an AI accelerator)

RK3566 processor (1.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 quad-core CPU with Mali-G52 graphics and an AI accelerator) RAM: 2GB/4GB/8GB LPDDR4 memory options

2GB/4GB/8GB LPDDR4 memory options Storage : 32GB/64GB/128GB eMMC flash storage + microSD card reader (up to 64GB)

: 32GB/64GB/128GB eMMC flash storage + microSD card reader (up to 64GB) Video out : HDMI 2.0, MIPI DSI, eDP, LVDS

: HDMI 2.0, MIPI DSI, eDP, LVDS Audio : 3.5mm audio jack, S/PDIF, HDMI, mic & speaker headers, mic array headers

: 3.5mm audio jack, S/PDIF, HDMI, mic & speaker headers, mic array headers Camera : MIP CSI and MIPI CIF

: MIP CSI and MIPI CIF Network : Gigabit Ethernet (RJ45), WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, optional 4G LTE/5G

: Gigabit Ethernet (RJ45), WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, optional 4G LTE/5G USB : 2 x USB 2.0 and 1 x micro USB OTG

: 2 x USB 2.0 and 1 x micro USB OTG Serial : RS-232

: RS-232 Power supply : DC jack (5V/2A input)

: DC jack (5V/2A input) Other: IR receiver, LED status indicator lights

Zidoo says the board comes standard with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, but customers will be able to opt for other configurations.

The company says the little computer supports Android 11, Ubuntu 18.04, or a handful of other operating systems including the Android-based Station OS, which is a solution for media center or digital signage systems.

via CNX Software and AndroidTVBox

