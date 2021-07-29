As expected, Motorola is launching a new set of smartphones with big, high-resolution AMOLED displays with high refresh rates, camera systems that include a 108MP image sensor, and support for 30W fast charging.

The new Motorola Edge 20 ProEdge 20, and Edge 20 Lite will be available in select markets starting in August with starting prices ranging from €350 to €700.

Motorola says the phones will ship in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. The company does plan to offer at least one model in North America this fall, but it hasn’t specified which (although a leak from earlier this month suggests it could be a version of the mid-range Motorola Edge with a bigger battery).

While all of the phones have some premium features, they each pack different processors, batteries, and memory options. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Edge 20 have Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and 778G processors, respectively and both models also feature 144 Hz displays and 8MP telephoto cameras in addition to their primary and wide-angle cameras.

The Motorola Edge 20 lite, meanwhile, has a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, a 2MP depth-sensing camera in place of a telephoto lens, and has a 90 Hz display. But it’s also the most affordable of the bunch.

All three phones are compatible with Motorola’s “Ready For” software, which lets you connect your phone a Miracast-capable TV or display to stream movies or play games, or you can use a Ready for PC application to pair your phone with a Windows computer and access your smartphone apps, notifications, and other features in a mobile desktop window running on your PC.

The software also lets you use your smartphone as a webcam for your PC, which might actually be the most useful feature, since modern smartphone cameras tend to be far better than most of the built-in cameras that come with laptops, or even most USB cameras that you can plug in.

Here are some key specs for each of Motorola’s new Edge 20 series smartphones:

Motorola Edge 20 ProMotorola Edge 20Motorola Edge 20 Lite
Display6.7″
2400 x 1080
144 Hz
OLED		6.7″
2400 x 1080
144 Hz
OLED		6.7″
2400 x 1080
90 Hz
OLED
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 870Qualcomm Snapdragon 778GMediatek Dimensity 720 (MT6853)
RAM6GB/8GB/12GB6GB/8GB6GB/8GB
Storage128GB/256GB128GB/256GB128GB/256GB
Cameras (rear)108MP + 16MP (wide-angle w/macro mode)
8MP (3X telephoto)		108MP + 16MP (wide-angle w/macro mode)
8MP (3X telephoto)		108MP + 8MP (wide angle w/macro mode)
2MP (depth)
Camera (front)32MP32MP32MP
Battery4,500 mAh4,000 mAh5,000 mAh
Charging30W (wired)30W (wired)30W (wired)
SoftwareAndroid 11Android 11Android 11
ColorsBlack
White
Blue		Emerald
Stout
White		Iron
Cosmo
MiscellaneousMono speaker
Google Assistant button
Under-display fingerprint sensor
Display output		Mono speaker
Google Assistant button		Google Assistant button
Starting price€700€500€350

