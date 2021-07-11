Cyberdecks may have begun as a fictional type of portable computer that hackers could use to “jack in” to cyberspace, but now that technology has caught up to science fiction in a lot ways, there’s a thriving scene of makers who create real-world cyberdecks.

The Кибердек RA01 is one of the more impressive models I’ve seen. Hacked together from a series of off-the-shelf components with no 3D-printed parts, the deck packs a fully functional computer, keyboard and display into a portable case with a handle and a shoulder strap for easy transportation or use on the go.

Like many recent projects of this sort, the RA01 is powered by a Raspberry Pi 4 and features an 8.8 inch, 1920 x 480 pixel display. Those items are crammed into a modified Commodor C64C case along with a battery, power supply, necessary cables, and a 40% sized Vortex Core keyboard with blank keycaps, and a mouse system made from a Sony PSP joystick and an Arduino Micro controller.

There are also USB 3.0., HDMI, and Ethernet ports and an SD card reader, a speaker, and a few other odds and ends.

You can find the complete list of parts, photos of what the RA01 looks like under the hood, and information about the software running on the device (including custom wallpaper, startup screen, and sounds) at the project website.

via MiniMachines

